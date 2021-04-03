Tablet car mounts are a great way to bring hands-free navigation to older cars and give your dashboard an overall update. The best tablet car mounts are compatible with both your tablet and your car, and can be easily positioned to give you the perfect viewing angle.

There are a few different mount types to choose from, and the one that will work best for you depends on your car, tablet, and preferences. Cup holder mounts are a versatile choice, as they can fit in virtually any car and don’t require installation. Air vent mounts are simple to install and may provide a better viewing angle, but you’ll need to check to ensure that your car’s vents are compatible with the option you choose. If you want your tablet to be higher up, look for a suction mount that can be applied to your windshield or dashboard — and if you have a heavier tablet, look for an option with a dashboard stabilizer. If your car has a CD player that you don’t use, CD drive mounts are another solid choice as they’re stable and located in the same place as built-in dashboard screens in newer cars.

Next, you’ll want to consider how the mount attaches to your tablet. If you want to be able to remove your tablet quickly, magnetic attachments are the best choice. However, clip-on attachments only take a few more seconds to use and provide additional stabilization and protection. Most brands will list the tablet models that the mount is compatible with, so make sure your tablet is on the list before you make a purchase. Most options are close to universal, and many are also compatible with smartphones.

Finally, consider the mount’s mobility. Some mounts have large arms that can be extended in any direction, while others have ball joints that can be rotated and tilted with ease, but not extended. The best option for you will depend on your personal preferences, and how you plan to use your tablet.

I compiled a list of the best tablet car mounts, so you can easily bring hands-free navigation to your car without having to first search the whole internet.

1. The best cup holder mount

This tablet car mount fits snugly into most cup holders, thanks to the adjustable base which can expand from 2.86 inches up to 3.47 inches in diameter. It features clip-on attachment that can hold a wide variety of tablets, including iPad, Galaxy Note, and Kindle, with a full list of compatible tablets listed on the product page. The jointed arm is 10 inches long and can rotate 360 degrees, which is just one of the reasons this mount has an overall 4.5-star rating with over 13,000 reviews on Amazon. The mount itself has a soft surface on the grips and backing to prevent your tablet from getting scratched.

One reviewer wrote: “After reading reviews on other cup holder mounts, not many people had good things to say about them. I ordered this one because it had good reviews, but didn't keep my hopes up. This one is awesome and does exactly what it was advertised to do and holds strong and steady. This would be one I would recommend for sure.”

2. The best air vent mount

This Lisen car mount uses six strong magnets that hold your tablet, so you can quickly attach and detach your device at a moment’s notice. It also has stable hook clips, so the mount itself is easy to fasten on to your car’s air vents, and it’s a popular option on Amazon with over 11,000 five-star ratings. It comes with metal plates that can be added on to any device for added stability, although to secure larger tablets, you may want to use two car mounts. Because of this mount’s smaller size, it’s compatible with most mini tablets and smart-phones (ranging in size from 4 to 6.7 inches).

One reviewer wrote: “Finally after buying a couple of magnets that didn't hold my GPS device this is the one ! It's perfect and my tablet hasn't fallen off even on bumpy roads. The others I bought didn't hold or didn't fit on my AC vent good. The hook is great and this tightens easily. I could not be more pleased !”

3. The best suction cup mount

Attach your tablet to your windshield, dashboard, or window with this versatile tablet mount, which has two suction cups for added stability. It has a 13-inch-long gooseneck and can be rotated 360-degrees, which makes it easy to find the optimal viewing angle. This mount also has near-universal compatibility with both tablets and smart phones, so it’s great if you tend to rotate through multiple devices. If the suction cups start to lose their stickiness over time, they can be easily restored by washing them with warm water and letting them air dry.

One reviewer wrote: “So I have a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.7 inch tablet. It's so hard to find a holder for your vehicle for this size... especially one that works.. all I have to say is FINALLY! So glad I made this purchase! Fits amazing and it doesn't fall! We even took a ride on the backroads to test it out and it was perfect. I definitely recommend this tablet holder!!”

4. The best CD drive mount

If you want your tablet positioned in the middle of your center console to mimic the built-in screens in newer cars, this universal car mount is the perfect choice — but you do need to have a CD drive that you’re willing to give up. This mount gets inserted directly into the drive, and it’s designed to not damage CD players. It also has 360-degree rotation, so you can view your screen from almost any seat in the car, and it has a clip-on design that’s compatible with a wide variety of both smartphones and tablets. Note that this mount is not recommended for use with CD drives that have a rounded face.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this mount. I use it for my iPad air when I'm traveling long distances. I use a keyboard case with my iPad so I do take it out of this when I put it in the holder. Feels very secure when in mount. Bc of where my cd slot is located it blocks my navigation screen but I use Waze for navigation on my iPad anyway so that's not an issue. I had bought a different one for my phone but could use this mount for both. Easily tilts for me to view it. I didn't use any adhesive(I think it came with some sort of stickers) just tightened it in the cd slot. Wish I had found this year's ago.”