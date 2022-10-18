Expect major Silent Hill updates this week — here's what to know

Konami will be lifting the fog on the Silent Hill franchise after several years of radio silence. Having gone dormant since the cancellation of Hideo Kojima’s attempted entry in the series, fans of one of gaming’s most important horror series have been left with no official information. After surviving only on rumors and leaks Konami will finally be sharing concrete information in a special stream. Here is everything you need to know about the Silent Hill Transmission, including its start time and what to expect from it.

When is the Silent Hill Transmission date and time?

Konami has announced via Twitter and a new website for the franchise that the future of Silent Hill will be revealed in a stream titled Silent Hill Transmission. It will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch the Silent Hill Transmission showcase

The only link that Konami has given eager fans for the Silent Hill Transmission is a link to a new website. The official Konami YouTube channel will most likely host the stream in addition to other official socials for the publisher like Twitch and Twitter.

The most recent Silent Hill project was Kojima’s Silent Hills.

What announcements to expect from the Silent Hill Transmission stream

In the words of Konami, the Silent Hill Transmission will offer “the latest updates for the SILENT HILL series.” One of the most important horror franchises in video games, Silent Hill has been around since 1999 and the last entry in the series was released in 2012.

The franchise almost had a massive comeback in 2014 when it was revealed that Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima was working on a reboot for the franchise titled Silent Hills. Kojima would collaborate with film director Guillermo del Toro and star Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, who Kojima would go on to make Death Stranding with. In the fallout of Kojima’s very public departure from Konami, Silent Hills was canceled. Since then, there has been no official word on the future of the franchise. But there are many rumors.

The most likely announcement that Konami will make during the Silent Hill Transmission is a reboot of the franchise. There have been many reports that Konami is working on a reboot for the series, starting back in 2020 when the site Rely on Horror reported on a “soft reboot”. Allegedly intended to be revealed during E3 2021, developmental roadblocks halted those plans.

There may be more than one Silent Hill game announced during Konami’s stream. Konami

The term “soft reboot” implies that the game will retain many elements from the series but act as an entry point for new fans. The horror franchise Resident Evil pulled a similar trick with the release of Resident Evil 7.

As for who will be involved in the Silent Hill reboot, there are several theories. Masahiro Ito, a developer who has filled many roles in the series’ past including as Art Director on Silent Hill 2, has retweeted the Transmission’s announcement and has been tweeting a countdown to the event. In a surprising event, Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood has also retweeted the event, leading fans to theorize he will lend his talents to the game. Wood is an avid gamer and has credits on games like Broken Age and Psychonauts 2.

The other rumored studio behind the Silent Hill Reboot is Bloober Team. The Polish studio is known for making horror games like Layers of Fear and The Medium. The developers are open fans of the Silent Hill franchise, even enlisting Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka to compose The Medium.

There is also the chance that the Silent Hill Transmission won’t just announce one game. Reports from Video Games Chronicle and insider Jeff Grubb have said that Konami is working on multiple Silent Hill projects, including a remake of Silent Hill 2 which could be the Bloober Team project. In addition, Konami may be in partnership with Annapurna Interactive on developing an episodic Silent Hill game.

After so many years of waiting, Silent Hill fans will finally learn about the future of the franchise on Wednesday during the Silent Hill Transmission.