Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hill could return as a PS5 exclusive

One of the most iconic horror video game series of all-time, Silent Hill, could soon be revived after a nearly six-year hiatus, and if recent chatter is correct, then it might return as a vital PlayStation 5 exclusive with the help of Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima.

Multiple rumors popped up online Thursday claiming that there might be two new Silent Hill installments in the works. The franchise has been dormant ever since Hideo Kojima’s public falling out with publisher Konami, who owns the rights to Silent Hill. However, the Rely On Horror blog reported Thursday that Konami was developing a “soft reboot” for the series but also that "Sony is working to patch up the relationship between Kojima Productions and Konami in order to resurrect."

If true, this would mean that we'll eventually get a standalone Silent Hill game and the release of Kojima’s famously canceled Silent Hill game that’s said to be an episodic title, both as PS5 exclusives. But Rely On Horror isn't the only source making these claims.

The Silent Hill Reboot

A trio of 'Silent Hill' veterans could be returning to work on a series reboot.

Trusted games leaker AestheticGamer (aka Dusk Golem) tweeted out a lengthy thread Thursday claiming to reveal everything they had learned about the state of Silent Hill from various anonymous sources familiar with the franchise. AestheticGamer accurately leaked that Capcom would release DLC content for Resident Evil 7 months before it was announced, so they have a positive track record on revealing secrets from the horror game genre.

They alleged that development for the reboot started a year ago under video game artist Masahiro Ito, who worked as the background and creature designer for the past four Silent Hill games.

This corroborates Rely on Horror's claims which were published only a few minutes prior. Their claim is that both Keiichiro Toyama (director and writer of the original 1999 Silent Hill) and Akira Yamaoka (composer for the franchise) were returning to work on the reboot alongside Ito. The trio is allegedly working under Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio, according to an anonymous tipster interviewed by the publication.

The Silent Hills Revival

Kojima's 'P.T.' demo get horror fans hyped about a 'Silent Hills' release that never ended up happening.

The second title that could be in development is the potential revival of Kojima’s canceled Silent Hill title, which was originally teased by the incredibly popular P.T. demo that had been downloaded more than a million times less than a month after its release.

The same source also told Rely on Horror that Sony was brokering an agreement between Konami and Kojima and a separate anonymous insider told the site that the agreement involves the development of the full-length follow-up to P.T.

AestheticGamer also addressed these claims in their thread and added that Sony wasn’t trying to buy the franchise from Konami, but that the company is most likely working towards securing the potential release as a PS5 exclusive.

“Sony doesn't own the IP,” they tweeted, “but apparently there's something involved for all parties to make this potentially happen, I'm sure exclusivity is part of it but I'm not clear on the full details.”

A Silent Hill PS5 exclusive will almost certainly serve as an attractive reason for diehard fans of the series to purchase the new console as opposed to the Xbox Series X. However, none of these rumors have been confirmed as of yet, but Sony’s next-generation lineup is looking a whole lot stronger after all of this chatter.