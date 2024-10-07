Just in time for the game’s tenth anniversary, a lead developer at Creative Assembly announced that a sequel to the cult-classic survival horror game Alien: Isolation is now in development.

Al Hope, the creative director behind the original 2014 game, posted on social media platform X to make the surprise announcement, adding that he’s and the team are “delighted to confirm” the existence of a sequel. He added that the team looks forward to sharing more details with the public when they’re ready.

In his announcement, Hope thanked fans who have kept the legacy of the original alive for all these years.

“When we started developing Alien: Isolation, we had one guiding principle: to create a truly authentic experience that went back to the roots of the Alien franchise,” Hope wrote. “It’s been nothing short of incredible to witness your passion for the game over the years and see it reach so many players around the world.”

“On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls oud and clear,” he added.

Creative Assembly working on a sequel comes as a shock. Isolation was received well at launch by critics. But since 2014, there’s been no rumor or suggestion that a sequel would ever be made. The one and done nature of the game’s story, which follows the daughter of Ellen Ripley looking for answers regarding her mother’s disappearance, solidified the belief that Alien: Isolation would be a standalone experience.

In the intervening time since its release, Isolation has become a beloved gem among players thanks to its accurate recreation of the look and feel of Ridley Scott’s original film, and its inventive combination of stealth action and horror. The game’s main conceit of having to evade and outsmart a singular deadly Xenomorph who’s also learning your playstyle and quirks (echoing the first film) resonated with players who discovered it later on. There are dozens of Alien games of varying quality, but none of them replicate the tension and terror of being stalked by the iconic movie monster quite like Isolation.

In Alien: Isolation, you play as Amanda, the daughter of Ellen Ripley looking for answers regarding her mother’s disappearance. Creative Assembly

As beloved as Isolation is, there is plenty room for iteration. Adding more variety to the Xenomorph’s abilities and behavior would be great for escalating the stakes. Also improving the alien’s AI further would be a really fun way to differentiate it from its sequel, especially if Creative Assembly can utilize the power of today’s gaming machines in interesting ways. And of course, the sequel could avoid the sin of being as long as its 20-hour predecessor.

There’s no release date scheduled for the Isolation sequel. But there’s plenty time to revisit the original game. It is currently on sale on both Steam and the PlayStation Store. For fans of the survival horror genre, it’s a perfect game to play during the Halloween season.

Alien: Isolation is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, Switch, PC, and mobile platforms.