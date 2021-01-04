Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is still on the way despite the game's extremely rocky launch. The game was released with tons of bugs across all platforms and was nearly unplayable on base PS4 and Xbox One consoles due to frame rate and texture problems. While CD Projekt Red works hard to fix those issues, the developer has also confirmed both free and paid DLC for Cyberpunk 2077.

While the January and February bug fix patches might prove to be some of the game's most important, here's what we know about the DLC that is also planned for 2021.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC release date?

We do not know the specific dates for when free and paid DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will drop. But CD Projekt Red confirmed on the game's website that Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is still planned for early 2021 . If the free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 follows a similar release schedule to DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this free DLC should be released in waves over the course of several months in 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 will get both free and paid DLC. CD Projekt Red

It's possible that this free DLC might drop in January or February, but CD Projekt Red might want to focus on releasing their two major promised patches first to get the game in a working state on all platforms. If that's the case, don't expect the first DLC until late February or March at the earliest, which still falls within the "early 2021" window given by CD Projekt Red.

As for the promised expansions, those have no concrete release date. Whatever plans CD Projekt Red had for it was probably pushed back slightly after the game's tough launch. It's common for games with troubled releases like Marvel's Avengers to push back DLC in order to fix the game first.

While it's possible the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 comes out in 2021, we won't know for sure until CD Projekt Red officially reveals it.

Is there a trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 DLC?

No, not yet. While CD Projekt Red has promised DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, they have not actually shown it off yet. A trailer for the DLC, and definitely the expansions, will likely be released before they launch.

Is all of Cyberpunk 2077's DLC free?

The DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will be a mix of free and paid DLC, just like with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The free DLC is most likely just going to be smaller scale cosmetics or quests. Meanwhile, the promised expansions will be much larger and deliver massive questlines for players to complete.

What is included in the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC?

We do not officially know what will be included in the free and paid DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 as of yet. The web page for the DLC just shows clips from the story, though the fact that Judy and Johnny Silverhand appear could suggest that they will be part of the DLC. A secret message in one of the game's trailers spotted by Rock Paper Shotgun also detailed what to expect.

For the free DLC, it says that "like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that’ll inject even more life into the world of the dark future." As for the paid expansions, they will "will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, offering substantial, story-driven content that’ll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives that you won’t soon forget."

A leaker on GameFAQs claims that the free DLC and future updates for Cyberpunk 2077 will add cut missions, items, and dialogue back into the game, though the validity of the leaks remains to be seen. Cyberpunk 2077 has still sold well despite the controversy, so expect CD Projekt Red to continue to support it with a plethora of DLC after the game is fixed.