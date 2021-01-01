At best, Cyberpunk 2077 is a mess . Shortly after its December release, players everywhere quickly realized CD Projekt Red's Witcher 3 follow up wasn't up to snuff. Years of hype didn't translate to a fully realized game. The final product was riddled with bugs, inconsistencies, and shortcuts like modeling children as tiny adults. Now, the developers plan to improve the game with two substantial patches. The first one is coming out in January 2021.

Here's everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.07.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.07 release date?

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.07 is assumed to be the big "Patch #1" that CD Projekt Red mentioned in their long post-release apology letter on Twitter in early December. With that in mind, the patch will likely release on January 15 or January 22, 2021. Thus far, most Cyberpunk 2077 patches have released on Fridays, making Jan 15 or 22, perfect days for a patch.

CD Projekt Red gave some hints to a release date in their Twitter missive. The first being that there will be one patch in January and another in February. CD Projekt Red stated that the staff will break for the holidays. Presumably, this means they're off for both Christmas and New Years', returning to the office on January 4.

Judy, waiting for the updates to drop. CD Projekt Red

Given the certification process needed for a patch and that they likely have a ways to go before releasing the first one, January 8 is out of the question as a release date. Late January, like January 29 wouldn't make sense either. CD Projekt Red wants to repair its reputation swiftly, and there's another patch coming in February, making January 15 or 22 the best dates to release patch 1.07.

What will Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.07 fix?

CD Projekt Red has yet to share what Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.07 will fix. Judging from the laundry list of things fixed in the simple patch 1.05 hotfix, patch 1.07 will likely fix even more than that, bringing further stability to the console version of the game.

"They won't make the game on last-gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now," says CD Projekt Red in regards to the patch.

What platforms is Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.07 available on?

None currently, but it will eventually release on every available platform including PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

What still needs to be fixed in Cyberpunk 2077?

Many things. Cyberpunk 2077 continues to crash on consoles regularly and has difficulty just getting the game running. The scope of patch 1.07 is said to be massive. Hopefully, it will fix many of the foundational bugs encountered while playing Cyberpunk 2077, leaving more specific alterations for the second update coming in February.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.08 release date?

Following the January update, patch 1.08 will likely come around a bit later in February. Assuming 1.07 makes foundational fixes, equivalent to stabilizing a ceasing patient, CD Projekt Red will need a bit more time to make the needed changes. With their reputation on the line, they'll likely work a bit longer on 1.08 than the first patch, making it seem like a massive improvement when it drops.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.08 will likely drop on February 19 or 26, 2021.