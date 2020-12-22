Cyberpunk 2077's launch was extremely messy. While CD Projekt Red's RPG had a lot of hype behind it, it was extremely buggy upon launch, especially on consoles. This has prompted a deluge of refund requests from PlayStation and Xbox players as the developers slowly fix a game that clearly launched far too early.

The next patch on the horizon is expected to be the highly anticipated January patch, which is expected to fix many of the game's most glaring and inconvenient issues.

Here's everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077's next major patch, which is expected to be update 1.06.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.06 release date?

We do not know exactly when the next major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will be released by CD Projekt Red. That said, if update 1.06 is the "Patch #1" described by CD Projekt Red in previous tweets, then it will be released sometime during the month of January.

Hopefully, it comes sooner rather than later so players don't have to wait too long to have a better experience playing Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red will let us know when the update is coming ahead of its launch, so keep an eye on the official Twitter account for Cyberpunk 2077.

What platforms will the Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.06 be for?

As there's no solid release date for the next Cyberpunk update yet, we don't know when every platform Cyberpunk 2077 is on will get it. If it does follow the 1.05 update rollout though, then Xbox One and PS4 will get the patch first, followed by PC, and then finally Google Stadia. Still, the update should come to all platforms within a few days after its initial release.

What do we know will be included in Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.06?

When teasing the major game-improving patches in a message to the game's community, CD Projekt Red said that "Patch #1," which could be update 1.06, will "fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles." This means we should see improvements to the vast amount of glitches, texture pop-in, and frame rate issues that the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 have.

Even though patch notes for the next major Cyberpunk 2077 update don't exist yet, CD Projekt Red has released patch notes consistently for the game and promised to do so ahead of each major patch's launch. Unlike a game such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, we will have a very clear idea of what's changing and improving with each patch.

What still needs to be fixed in Cyberpunk 2077?

There's still a lot of room for improvement in Cyberpunk 2077. Previous patches for the game have taken steps to fix many of the glitches present in the game at launch as well as some of the crashing. Still, a plethora of videos on YouTube shows that the game is still full of issues, especially on consoles, that need to be fixed by Update 1.06 and subsequent patches.

For example, the game still consistently crashes for players on consoles if they play the game for too long. There are also reports of save files corrupting if they go over 8 MB in size. Issues like these are still cropping up and can make the unplayable on the same level that glitches or severe frame rate issues do.

CD Projekt Red needs to make a concerted effort into actually fixing these issues in future Cyberpunk 2077 updates if they want to change the discourse around their game. Hopefully, update 1.06 and future patches will start to bring the game in the right direction.