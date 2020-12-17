How to get infinite Eddies from 2 glitched Cyberpunk 2077 missions

Considering many bugs remain in Cyberpunk 2077 , it’s probably not very surprising that players have discovered ways to generate a theoretically infinite amount of money in the controversial game. Thanks to a persistent issue that allows players to sell valuable items and rebuy them at a much lower price, players can farm for unlimited "Eddies" (the shorthand for European Currency Unit or "eurodollars" within the game).

There are a few ways to achieve this trick, but we’re going to walk you through two of the most commonly used strategies involving the missions Space Oddity and I Walk The Line .

Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity infinite money glitch

To do this trick, you’ll need to find the Space Oddity side mission, which is located in Santo Domingo. When you head to Rancho Coronado, you’ll find a gas station that’s serving as a homeless camp. Head there to activate the Space Oddity mission.

First, you’ll need to deal with a few men who are standing near a table. Either keep a cool head and negotiate with them or attack them; It's your choice. Next, you’ll need to open the laptop on the table behind them. You can either hack it if you’re skilled enough or go searching for a dead body that has the code needed to open it.

However you solve the situation, you’ll get a waypoint that takes you to the next part of the mission. You’ll have to kill a whole bunch of people, so get your guns ready. Once the area is clear, you’ll pick up a painting: Untitled 18.

This painting sells for 4,000, but there’s a weird catch. When you sell it to a dropbox, you can buy it back for a mere five Eddies. That means that you can sell the painting, buy it back, and sell it again. You can repeat that as many times as you want, so sell it until the dropbox runs out of money and then head to another one to keep earning.

Cyberpunk 2077 I Walk the Link infinite money glitch

An even glitchier trick exists in the main story mission I Walk The Line . This is slightly more involved than the above method, but you’ll get more money at once for doing it.

To accomplish this, start the mission and side with the Voodoo Boys once you’re given a choice to stick with them or NetWatch. Next, head into the NetWatch hideout and kill your way to the end of it. Eventually, you’ll come across a boss.

When you defeat the boss, she’ll fall over barely alive. At this point, you want to make sure you don’t finish her off and kill her. Instead, interact with her to trigger a dialogue and loot her body. It’s probably a good idea to make a manual save at this point in case you mess up this next part.

Kill her and you’ll gain 30,000 Eddies as a sort of bounty. Wait for the money to come through on the left side of the screen and then save the game in a new slot. Reload the save you just created and shoot or slash the body again. For some reason, the game allows you to finish her off another time, getting you another 30,000 Eddies. You can do that as many times as you want to rack up tons of cash in mere minutes.

It’s likely that there are even more ways to gain infinite cash in the game considering how prevalent bugs are. While CD Projekt Red will likely patch these issues out at a later date, these exploits should be around for a while considering how much else the developer is working on at the moment.