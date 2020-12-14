How to get a refund on Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 or Xbox One versions

Cyberpunk 2077’s December 10 launch didn’t exactly go as planned. Those who picked up a copy this weekend were greeted by a host of bugs and glitches that have transformed Night City into a digital circus that’s ripe for memes. While there’s a lot to laugh at, the situation is less funny for those who purchased the PS4 or Xbox One edition of the game. The last-gen version in particular is plagued with instability issues that have players scratching their heads.

For those who aren’t looking to sit around two months waiting for CD Projekt Red to fix the game up, there's a streamlined process for getting a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation and Xbox right now.

CD Projekt Red acknowledged how poorly the last-gen editions run in an apology tweet Monday, noting that major updates are on the way early next year and on an ongoing basis. Now, the studio says that players can get a refund for both digital and physical copies of the game, but seemingly only the console versions. By all accounts, the PC version of the game is in better shape, but it will "also be getting regular updates and fixes."

CD Projekt Red's apology outlines how to get a refund should any gamers want one.

How to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund for PS4, PS5

PlayStation owners looking to refund their digital copy can do so through Sony’s refund request portal. Usually, there are a few caveats when refunding a PlayStation game. Sony usually gives players 14 days after purchasing a game to request a refund. On top of that, Sony doesn’t usually offer refunds for games that have been downloaded or streamed.

That said, it appears that Sony is making an exception in the case of Cyberpunk 2077. PlayStation owners have reported that they’ve been able to successfully refund the game even after downloading and playing it.

To get a refund, PlayStation owners can head over to the Sony refund page and log in with their PlayStation account. Select the “Games, Add-Ons tab” and scroll down to the following line: “To request a refund for this type of content, please contact us.” Click the link and select “PlayStation Store cancellations and refunds” from the dropdown menu on the next page. Now users just need to fill in the info, submit the form, and wait.

How to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Sad Keanu is a bit sad. CD Projekt Red

The refund process is a little more streamlined for Xbox owners. Like Sony, Microsoft only offers refunds for games in the 14 days after they were first purchased, but there are no caveats about streaming or downloading games.

To request a refund, players can head to this link and sign into their Xbox account. All of their recent orders will appear on the page. Select Cyberpunk 2077 and click “Request a refund” to submit.

Those who bought a physical edition of the game through the Microsoft Store can head over to their order history page and click “Request a return” on the product. Microsoft will send over a prepaid return label and issue a refund when it receives the game.

Those who bought the physical game at another retailer will need to go through them directly to get a refund. CD Projekt Red set up a support email to help make sure that players are able to get a refund from any retailer. Players can email helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com until December 21 to get support if they’re having trouble.