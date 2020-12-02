Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer

Cyberpunk 2077 will jump-start a new era of role-playing games when it's released on December 10. Developer CD Projekt Red has cut no corners in creating a mind-bogglingly intricate RPG experience set in a meticulously designed world unlike any other.

This ambitious undertaking has led to multiple release date delays that have pushed the launch of the single-player campaign back months after its original April 2020 deadline. CDPR will soon deliver on the game it first teased all the way back in 2013, but the title's multiplayer options won't be available until well after the release of Cyberpunk 2077's main storyline. But when?

'Cyberpunk 2077' will eventually receive a multiplayer mode, but when exactly? CD Projekt Red

This shouldn't come as a surprise for gamers who have been closely monitoring Cyberpunk 2077's development cycle over the years. CDPR announced in January 2020 that the game's multiplier component wouldn't be ready until "after 2021."

Throughout Cyberpunk 2077's long march to release, CPDR has only provided tidbits of information about its multiplayer game mode. Back in 2013, managing director Adam Badowski told Eurogamer made it sound more of like a fun perk instead of a core element of the game.

"It will be a story-based RPG experience with amazing single-player playthroughs, but we're going to add multiplayer features," he said.

But CPDR has recently changed its tune about the scope of Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer, which could make it more ambitious but also take even longer for it to launch.

'Cyberpunk 2077's single player mode has already been delayed multiple times and its multiplayer component is even further away. CD Projekt Red

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer release date?

For now, the only release date information we know about the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer is that it will release sometime in 2022 , presumably across all the same platforms as the base game. For Cyberpunk 2077 means just about everything: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.

Large-scale open-world games take a monumental effort to polish for release, so it's not uncommon for their developers to release multiplayer components after the single-player portion's release. Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 Online on May 2019 about seven months after the launch of the Western's story mode, and it wasn't until December 2020 that the online component was released as a standalone.

Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer would launch over a year after the release of its single-player mode, which would be substantially longer than what Rockstar did for RDR2. But media outlets that have previewed the title have reported that there's so much to do and see in Night City that a year might not be that long to wait.

It could resemble 'Grand Theft Auto Online' and 'Red Dead Redemption 2 Online.' CD Projekt Red

Is there is a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer trailer?

Unfortunately CDPR hasn't revealed any gameplay or even cinematic elements for Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer features. But during the company's November 25 earnings report, it shed some light on its vision for the complementary game mode and they sound much beefier than CDPR has previously teased.

What Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer details have been revealed?

For starters, CDPR CEO Adam Kaciński isn't even calling it a multiplayer "mode" anymore. He touted that it's "standalone production" that sounds like it's getting close to the same kind of attention the story mode did.

The mulitplayer element could be much more ambitious than CDPR previously teased. CD Project Red

"We don't call it modes. It's a separate dedicated production, a big production," Kaciński said. "We think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it's not entirely standalone as it comes from the universe of Cyberpunk and is very much related to the concept of single-player Cyberpunk we came up with. But from our perspective, it's another independent production and independent team of people works on it."

That could mean it will closely resemble Grand Theft Auto Online and RDR2 online that are based in the same map as the respective single-player modes. But there are multiplayer-exclusive missions and items.

When will he hear more about the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer?

Kaciński didn't provide an updated release window for the multiplayer competent but he did mention when CDPR could have an update on it.

The executive said he "believe[s]" a "Cyberpunk multiplayer" update is slated for the "first quarter of next year," which would begin on January 1, 2021 and end March 31. CPDR will host an earning call in early January to review their business's performance over the current holiday quarter, which could also include an update on the multiplayer's progress.