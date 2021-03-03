WandaVision: Jimmy Woo's witness protection mystery could solve everything

What is Chaos Magic? Who is the Scarlet Witch, really? What's up with Uncle Pietro? Is there someone pulling the strings behind Agatha Harkness? Is there more to Director Tyler Hayward than meets the eye? Is he really just that awful?

(He's definitely that awful.)

These are but a few of the questions in the hopper as we're looking toward the WandaVision endgame. Must the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first foray into Disney+ streaming service answer all of these questions? Maybe not all, but certainly some. But as we as a fandom are spending so much of our energy invested in the White Vision of it all, there's an early WandaVision mystery nobody's talking about anymore — and we may be leaving ourselves wide open for a blindside .

Jimmy Woo holds the key to WandaVision

Presto! Magic!

Above all of WandaVision's many strengths, from the sitcom structure to the story's sheer surreality, there's this: the cast.

For their first Disney+ endeavor, Marvel assembled one of the most compelling groups of characters on-screen in quite some time, putting two second-string Avengers in the spotlight in the form of Wanda and Vision, and surrounding them with a host of powerful MCU figures: debut characters like Agatha, renewed characters like Monica Rambeau, and old favorites like Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo.

Let's stick with Woo.

First appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Randall Park's federal agent is a relative newcomer to the MCU, if a hallmark hero from the comics. Jimmy Woo was originally employed by S.H.I.E.L.D. before moving into the FBI, and now finds himself collaborating with S.W.O.R.D. and all the high-powered happenings that come with their territory.

Somewhere in between all of that, Jimmy learned magic in his own right, if not quite the stuff that would impress the WandaVision witches. (Although, on that "summoning circle hope this works" note, this is me willing a Jimmy versus Agatha magical wand-off battle for the finale.) Moving forward, Jimmy could even find himself fronting a superhero squad of his own in Agents of Atlas some day. Let us also will that into the universe, please and thanks.

But look at all that: Jimmy Woo's employment history writ large, and still, we're missing the thing. And no, not the Fantastic Four hero; we're not doing this again.

Who is the WandaVision witness?

Watching WandaVision on WandaVision

What brought Jimmy to Westview in the first place? A missing persons case. The federal agent was in contact with someone in witness protection who suddenly went missing in light of the Hex. Throughout WandaVision we have checked in on many of the Westview denizens, with Jimmy and Darcy piecing out a cork board full of the town's most important players. And still, not a peep from Jimmy about the witness.

So, that's the question: Who is the witness?

There's a lot of speculation about the secret cameo at the heart of WandaVision. Is it nothing more than Paul Bettany going toe to toe with Paul Bettany? Maybe. But is there something bigger here that we're not seeing, both in terms of a highly recognizable actor and/or Marvel character, but also in terms of someone who can… you know, do something about all of this?

The possibilities are vast. Maybe Jimmy's witness was no one more than Agatha all along. Maybe it's Uncle Pietro, if we're subscribing to the idea that the Fox-era Quicksilver isn't anything more than a totally random figure in Westview. Perhaps it's someone we have not yet seen at all, a character with big multiverse potential, like Baron Mordo to help ease the path toward Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Maybe it's Luis, and Michael Peña's fan-favorite Ant-Man character will show up in the finale to make sense of everything that went down in Westview. (Adding to the "summoning circle" list!)

Whoever it is, Jimmy's witness is still a huge mystery up in the air, one that's all too easily lost in the midst of all the other WandaVision action. Keeping our eyes off that question entirely is a misstep — but it's the exact kind of magic trick Jimmy Woo would proudly pull off.