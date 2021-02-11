Monica Rambeau’s role in the MCU is unclear right now. Following her introduction in 2019’s Captain Marvel, Monica returned to the MCU as an adult (this time played by Teyonah Parris) in WandaVision. She’s one of the key figures in the Disney+ series, and it has already been confirmed that she will return in Captain Marvel 2. But given her history in the Marvel comics, Monica could very easily continue to play a central role in the MCU even after Captain Marvel 2.

In fact, one Marvel fan theory suggests that WandaVision may have already given Monica Rambeau some surprise superpowers — she just doesn’t know it yet. Let's dive in.

Teyonah Parris in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

The Theory — WandaVision Episode 5 picks up with Monica after she has been thrown out of Westview. She spends most of the episode in detective mode — working with Kat Dennings’ Dr. Darcy Lewis and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo to figure out the truth of what’s going on in the New Jersey town. And for all intents and purposes, Monica seems perfectly fine throughout the episode and relatively unchanged by her time under Wanda’s apparent control.

However, a hint early on in the episode suggests Monica may not be the same as she was before she was sucked into Westview. The moment in question comes around nine minutes into WandaVision Episode 5, when a S.W.O.R.D. medic requests another round of scans and health labs from Monica… because her previous ones are blank. Monica refuses to give another blood draw, or waste any more time lying in a hospital bed, and the moment is quickly passed over.

But WandaVision Episode 5 never goes back and explains what was wrong with Monica’s initial labs. That has led Marvel fans to speculate her body may have been altered by her time in Westview, and that she may even have superpowers now.

Marvel Comics

A Vision of the Future — Monica has a long and varied history in the Marvel comics. A prominent superhero, she got her powers after being exposed to high levels of extra-dimensional energy, and ever since, has been able to manipulate and wield high quantities of electromagnetic energy. She’s assumed multiple different aliases over the years, including Photon, Pulsar, and even took on the Captain Marvel mantle at one point, though, she currently goes by Spectrum in the comics.

Given that Monica’s comic book superpowers are energy-based, it’d make sense if her time in Westview in some way resulted in her getting her powers. WandaVision has already established that the forcefield surrounding Westview is giving off huge levels of cosmic radiation, so it wouldn’t take very much explanation if Monica were to get her powers from it either. It is also possible — as some fans have theorized — that her exposure to Wanda and the forcefield didn’t give Monica her powers, so much as awaken them.

Evan Peters in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

Is Monica a Mutant? — Marvel fans have been theorizing for months that WandaVision will, in some way, play a role in introducing mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those theories have only strengthened/been validated this past week, following WandaVision Episode 5’s inclusion of Evan Peters’ Quicksilver from the Fox X-Men movies. Some fans theorize Wanda won’t just bring Mutants from other alternate realities into the MCU, they also think Wanda will have a hand in creating the MCU’s Mutants.

That has led some fans to speculate that Monica herself may be a mutant in the MCU. Assuming that’s correct, then the reason her labs are blank in WandaVision Episode 5 wouldn’t just be because she has powers now, but also because her mutant genetics have been awakened.

Monica's not a mutant in the comics, but that may not matter much. Marvel Studios has always been willing to alter characters’ origins for the MCU, so it’s entirely possible that Parris’ Monica could be a mutant, unlike her comic book counterpart.

Teyonah Parris in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — WandaVision has yet to really reveal what the long-term effects of the “Westview Anomaly” will be for those who spend time inside of it. But thanks to that small scene with the S.W.O.R.D. medic in WandaVision Episode 5, it’s clear that Monica has, in some way, been physically affected by her exposure to the town’s energy. Whether or not that means she’s a mutant or has superpowers now — as many fans have theorized — is a mystery for the time being.

We do know though, that Monica will be appearing in Captain Marvel 2, so it definitely doesn't seem ridiculous to think she'll have powers of some kind by the time WandaVision comes to an end.