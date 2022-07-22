MCU Phase 5 and 6: Marvel unveils its “Multiverse Saga” at Comic-Con 2022 panel

The multiverse just became a little less mysterious. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios unveiled a slate of movies, TV shows, and more. Here’s everything we learned, from the next Avengers movie to Fantastic Four.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania marks the beginning of Phase 5, followed by Secret Invasion, Guardians 3, Echo, The Marvels, Loki S2, Blade, Ironheart, and Captain America: New World Order. Phase 5 will end with Thunderbolts. Beyond that, Marvel also revealed that Phase 6 will conclude with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which the studio refers to as its Multiverse Saga.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Secret Wars (1984). Marvel

Probably the least surprising of the bunch, we’ve suspected for a while that the MCU was building up to an adaptation of this beloved crossover comic book event. The introduction of “incursions” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in particular, seemed like Marvel planting the seeds for Secret Wars, which sees heroes and villains from across the multiverse brought together to fight for their survival on a mysterious planet. The Russo Brothers, who directed four Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame, have even expressed interest in making a Secret Wars movie, though nothing is confirmed — for now.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

I know what you’re thinking: two Avengers movies?! We’re not sure what to make of it either, though it makes sense that Marvel may want to repeat the success of the Infinity Saga with a two-part crossover event. It’s worth noting that Kang the Conqueror doesn’t play a particularly important role in the Secret Wars comic, so it’s unclear how his story could connect to the one, but the MCU’s never been above rewriting its source material to suit the franchise.

Based on the image Marvel shared, we’re guessing Kang Dynasty will actually come first and set up Secret Wars, but we can’t say for sure.

Captain America: New World Order

Anthony Mackie as Captain America. Marvel

Previously known as Captain America 4, the upcoming movie is set to feature Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the MCU’s new Cap. Beyond its existence, we know virtually nothing about the movie, but this title could be a huge clue. In the comics, New World Order is a plot concocted by Red Skull, which could be confirmation that this new movie will feature Sin (Red Skull’s daughter) as its primary villain.

Secret Invasion

Marvel revealed new footage of the series, which confirmed Olivia Coleman’s involvement but didn’t reveal much of the plot. We also got a firm-ish release date of Spring 2023. Read more here.

Ant-Man 3

Marvel played some exclusive footage from Ant-Man 3, which confirmed Bill Murray’s rumored role in the movie. The cast and director Peyton Reed also teased a mysterious plot, and Jonathan Majors showed up to confirm that he’s returning to the MCU, this time as Kang the Conqueror.

Thunderbolts

Reputable reports have already revealed that Marvel is moving forward with a Thunderbolts movie, which is basically the MCU’s answer to the Suicide Squad. The cast is still a mystery — though we have a few guesses — while Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank) is reportedly set to direct.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

James Gunn and the cast of Guardians 3 arrived at Hall H to share some footage from their new film. It didn’t reveal much, though they still had a few surprises in store. Will Poulter was there to officially make his debut as Adam Warlock. Even more exciting, Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji showed up in costume as the movie’s apparent protagonist, the High Evolutionary, to demand that the audience of thousands call him sire.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

