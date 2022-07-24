sIt’s been three long years since Marvel Studios graced San Diego Comic-Con. The last time it did so, the aftershock of Avengers: Endgame was still being felt amongst the Marvel faithful. But now, in 2022, Marvel’s fifth Avengers movie has been finally revealed, and baby, it’s the big one.

Inside the epic panel at Hall H on Saturday of Comic-Con, Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed Avengers: Secret Wars, the next major Marvel crossover movie and fifth Avengers movie. With the multiverse unraveling throughout Phase 4, Secret Wars is primed to bring it all together finally as part of a two-part event with The Kang Dynasty.

The cover of Marvel Super Hero Secret Wars #1, the original Secret Wars, published in 1984. Marvel Comics

What’s the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars?

Longtime Marvel fans might have shook at hearing the name “Secret Wars.” The movie takes inspiration from two different comics: Marvel Super Hero Secret Wars from 1984-1985 written by Jim Shooter, and a second Secret Wars from 2015 by Jonathan Hickman. Both crossover events involve Battleworld, a planet with elements from all universes from the Marvel multiverse. Both titles also gather as many heroes from the Marvel Universe as possible into one event.

In the Secret Wars from ‘84-85, a cosmic entity named the Beyonder kidnapped Marvel’s many heroes and villains and forced them to fight on Battleworld, which he stocked with alien weaponry.

The 2015 Secret Wars was a little different, however. Designed by Marvel to merge its mainstream canon with the parallel “Ultimate Marvel” universe, the 2015 Secret Wars introduced “incursions” — cataclysmic events in which two realities collide.

The MCU has been hinting at Secret Wars in various ways throughout Phase 4. The franchise’s abundant obsession with the multiverse — which allows Marvel Studios to finally incorporate previously unavailable characters owned by competing studios — has led to the introduction of incursions as a known phenomenon. Reed Richards, played by John Krasinski, lectured MCU audiences on incursions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The eighth issue of Secret Wars in 1985 introduced Spider-Man in his now iconic black symbiote costume. Will the MCU follow suit now that the symbiote is free after Spider-Man: No Way Home? Marvel Comics

Another major hint at Secret Wars came in the post-credits cameo of Tom Hardy, as Eddie Brock/Venom, in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At a Mexican bar, Eddie leaves behind a small sample of the alien symbiote, which moves just before the movie cuts to black. For a sentient goo from outer space, going from Mexico to New York to infect Peter Parker isn’t a difficult trip.

As Marvel comics readers know, Spider-Man first obtained his iconic black costume when he came in contact with the symbiote during the events of the 84-85 Secret Wars. The cover of Secret Wars #8 featuring Spider-Man in the black costume is arguably one of the most iconic covers in comic book history. (Even if Marvel created the costume to sell more action figures.)

With Marvel’s plans for the future of MCU Phase 5 finally revealed at Comic-Con, Secret Wars is not so secret anymore.

What is the Avengers: Secret Wars release date?

Avengers: Secret Wars will arrive in theaters on November 7, 2025.

This story is developing...