Over a year after Loki, Kang's plan is finally coming together. At SDCC 2022, Marvel Studios revealed plans for a Phase 5 crossover movie called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is just the first in a two-part epic set to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Kang Dynasty in Marvel comics?

In the comics, Kang Dynasty was a 16-book story featured in Avengers #41-55 starting in June 2001 and ending in August 2022. Kurt Busiek wrote the comic with art from Alan Davis, Kieron Dwyer, Ivan Reis, Manuel Garcia, and more.

In Kang Dynasty, Kang the Conqueror travels from his home in the 30th century to the 21st century with his son Marcus. Together, they conquer the Earth... until the Avengers assemble and stop them. (Notably, this makes Kang the first supervillain in Marvel Comic history to physically conquer the entire world.)

Do we know the Avengers: Kang Dynasty cast?

Jonathan Majors plays Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. Beyond that, we know nothing.

What’s the Avengers: Kang Dynasty release date?

Avengers: Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025. Later that year, the Multiverse Saga will conclude on November 7, 2025.

This story is developing...