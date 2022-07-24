Secret Invasion new footage, plot, cast, and release plans revealed at Comic-Con 2022

Who among your favorite characters in the MCU has actually been a Skrull this whole time? Secret Invasion, the forthcoming Disney+ show about the alien shapeshifters was teased by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige as “darker,” “grittier,” and potentially involving a political conspiracy at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

During the mega fan event, Cobie Smulders took to the stage to confirm that she will reprise her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Avengers role as Maria Hill. Smulders also echoed what Feige stated, emphasizing that the six-episode show will be darker than previous MCU projects on Disney’s popular streaming service.

Hill went on to praise her confirmed cast-mates Samuel L. Jackson, who will be reprising his recurring role across the MCU as Nick Fury, Olivia Coleman, and Ben Mendelsohn, who will presumably play Captain Marvel’s Talos the Skrull General one again in the miniseries. Secret Invasion will also see Don Cheadle return as his Iron Man and Avengers character, War Machine.

Other previously announced cast members include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald.

After these remarks, a brand new trailer for Secret Invasion dropped at SDCC, featuring explosions, shrieking Skrulls, a worn-out Fury, and Coleman’s character ominously and ambiguously stating that the fight ahead has only just begun.

While the full plot synopsis for Secret Invasion was not revealed at the event, we do know that the show will center around the Skrulls, introduced to the MCU in the 2019 film Captain Marvel first as villains with a surprise victim twist. The Skrulls were, in fact, refugees running from the powerful and militaristic Kree alien army.

At the end of Captain Marvel and in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we are shown that the Skrulls have kept themselves hidden in plain sight on Earth (thanks to their special doppelgänger abilities) while Fury is in charge of them.

Secret Invasion may or may not be heavily inspired by the 2008 Marvel comic book crossover of the same name written by Brian Michael Bendis with artists Lenil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin. Heroes and anti-heroes revealed to be Skrulls include Elektra, Black Bolt, Hank Pym, Spider-Woman, Mockingbird, and Brother Voodoo— some of whom have not been formally integrated into the MCU.

Secret Invasion is one of several titles that will comprise the MCU’s Phase 5 slate, which includes: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Echo, Loki (Season 2), The Marvels, Blade, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America 4, and Thunderbolts.

When is the Secret Invasion release date?

Secret Invasion begins streaming on Disney+ sometime in Spring 2023. Filming for the series officially began in September 2021.

This story is developing and will be updated...