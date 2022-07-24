Thunderbolts release date revealed by Marvel at Comic-Con!

Marvel’s next big team-up has been revealed, and it’s not Avengers 5! Instead, the Thunderbolts will assemble to mark the end of Phase 5 of the MCU. Kevin Feige confirmed the film and revealed that its release date is set for July 26, 2024. Can we buy our tickets yet?

Who are the Thunderbolts in Marvel?

The Thunderbolts are essentially Marvel’s version of DC’s. In other words, they’re a group of villains who team up to do good — sort of. In the comics, it usually goes sideways, and not by accident.

Who is in the Thunderbolts cast?

We don’t know who will make up the team, but Marvel Studios has plenty of options. Those include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, John Walker a.k.a. U.S. Agent, Emil Blonsky a.k.a. Abomination, Bucky Barnes a.k.a. the Winter Soldier, Taskmaster, Ava Starr a.k.a. Ghost, and Alexei Shostakov a.k.a. Red Guardian.

We have to assume that a group of heroes will need to unite to take on the Thunderbolts and... avenge whatever evil plan they’ve cooked up.

This story is developing...