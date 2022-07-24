How’s the shield feel, Sam Wilson? Does it still feel like someone else’s? Remember what Steve Rogers told you: It isn’t.

On Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed a slew of new movies and Disney+ shows during its epic panel inside Hall H. Of the plentiful reveals, Marvel also unveiled the next, fourth Captain America movie co-written by Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Dalan Musson and directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Titled Captain America: New World Order, the movie stars Anthony Mackie back in the role of Sam Wilson, who since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been wielding the shield of Captain America in the MCU.

Captain America: New World Order plot and cast

The story of New World Order has Captain America, of course. Joining him is Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who played the character in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the comics, Joaquin becomes Sam’s sidekick as the new Falcon. In the series, a single line of dialogue implied that Joaquin will take over Sam’s old identity.

Of course, there’s another super soldier running around the MCU. Wyatt Russell returns as U.S. Agent, who may prove to be a liability than an asset as Sam tries to fulfill his superhero duties.

New World Order might be a familiar title. It was also the title to the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the six-episode limited series in which Sam Wilson had to find out for himself just how worthy of Cap’s shield he was. In the series Sam — and Bucky, played by Sebastian Stan — battled the Flag-Smashers, a group of post-Endgame freedom fighters who wanted the world’s governments to return to the way it was during the five-year period of Thanos’ “Blip.”

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Mackie) wrestled with the responsibility of being given the mantle of Captain America. Now, in New World Order, Sam will show why he’s Captain America. Marvel Studios

What is the Captain America: New World Order release date?

Captain America 4 will premiere on May 3, 2024.

