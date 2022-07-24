Namor! Black Panther 2 footage reveals Marvel's most exciting new villain

All hail the Sub-Mariner! At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios unveiled our first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with an exclusive clip featuring Namor. Here's what you need to know.

After taking the stage at Hall H, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige offered fans a first look at the upcoming Black Panther sequel and its villain Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta.

Before doing so, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever portion of the highly-anticipated panel opened with a stirring live performance of the Black Panther soundtrack as director Ryan Coogler took to the stage. Coogler reminisced on being with the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular hero in the first film.

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry, will be felt forever,” Coogler said.

Huerta appeared on the stage, along with fellow cast-mates Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Micaela Coel, and Dominique Thorne, many of whom are returning to reprise their Black Panther and Avengers roles.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for inclusion. And look at us, here,” Huerta said at the event before the first-ever trailer for the film was debuted:

Who is Namor in Marvel?

Predating DC’s Aquaman by two years, Namor was introduced by Marvel in 1939 and created by writer-artist Bill Everett. An anti-hero and member of the Illuminati, Namor hails from Atlantis but was later revealed to be a Mutant in comic book canon. As a result, he’s joined forces with the X-Men, along with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the Defenders at various times in his long fictional history.

Namor also has a history with T’Challah (aka, the Black Panther). Both characters are the kings of their respective secret nations and have worked together in the past. However, they don’t always get along. It’s unclear how Namor will fit into the MCU at large, though Marvel seemed to tease his arrival in one scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel

As the next movie in Marvel’s cinematic lineup, Black Panther 2 is expected to play a role in setting up the MCU’s future — especially when it comes to revealing T’Challah’s superhero successor. While earlier reports suggested his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) would take on the mantle, but behind-the-scenes drama may have shifted the crown to one-time rival M’Baku (Winston Duke) instead.

Huerta, Coel, and Thorne are newcomers to the MCU. Thorne will portray Riri Williams in Black Panther 2, aka, Ironheart, who is getting her own standalone Disney Plus show in Phase 5.

"The impact that Black Panther had on the world was indescribable, but most of all, spiritual," Thorne said at the event. "It's a gift, and I'm reminded of that standing here in front of all of you. It is an honor."

The cast is also expected to include Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett. Daniel Kaluuya recently confirmed he will not be in Black Panther 2.

The Black Panther sequel will be the final installment of Phase Four of the MCU, as announced by Feige at San Diego Comic-Con.