'WandaVision' release date, cast, plot, time period, and everything to know

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues after the events of Avengers: Endgame as we move towards the upcoming Phase Four, and among the many shows and movies scheduled for release in the coming years is a Disney+ television series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision. Which is odd considering the fact that Vision is still very dead after the events of Endgame.

Thanos ripped the Mind Stone out of Vision’s forehead at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, rendering his Vibranium android body inert. With the Infinity Stones destroyed, how much of Vision is left? Can he be repaired or revived?

Between Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we know that the concept of the multiverse is real in the MCU, so that offers one potential explanation as to how exactly WandaVision — and some other upcoming series and movies, for that matter — fits into the wider MCU.

When will WandaVision be released? Who is in the cast? What is going on here? Here’s all that and more for WandaVision:

Here's the official 'WandaVision' logo, which has a decidedly retro style. Marvel Studios

When is theWandaVision release date?

During Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel, it was announced that WandaVision would arrive on Disney+ in spring 2021 just before Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 7, 2021. However, Disney announced on January 1, 2020 via a Disney+ teaser that WandaVision would instead release sometime in 2020.

Production on WandaVision had already begun in November 2019. That most likely means the six-episode series won’t be released until late 2020. The real question then becomes whether or not it will come out before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which began filming in late October and is expected for release later this year.

Wanda and Vision first team up in 'Captain America: Civil War' Marvel Studios

How many episodes is WandaVision Season 1?

WandaVision has a six-episode order. Variety reports that most Disney+ Marvel shows will be around six to eight episodes long.

In an interview with Variety published in April 2019, Olsen said, “I think it’s going to be a total of six hours.” Therefore, each episode will seemingly be a full hour.

What's a character from the 'Thor' movies doing in 'WandaVision'? Marvel Studios

Who Is In the WandaVision Cast?

Olsen and Bettany headline as Wanda and Vision, reprising the roles they’ve held since Avengers: Age of Ultron. Joining them in WandaVision are a strange and motley assortment of characters new and familiar to fans of the MCU.

At the Marvel SDCC 2019 presentation, another exciting casting announcement was confirmed: Teyonah Parris (Chiraq, Dear White People) will play the grown-up Monica Rambeau in the series. Monica was the little girl who treated Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel like an aunt. She’s the daughter of Maria Rambeau (played by Lashana Lynch). It doesn’t seem like Captain Marvel will be a part of WandaVision.

There’s also Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, reprising the role she played in Thor and Thor: The Dark World. She’s joined by Randall Park who played FBI Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Newcomer Kathryn Hahn will play a “nosy neighbor,” according to Feige.

A casting video that leaked in early January for Wanda and Vision’s children included a piece of dialogue mentioning the child’s “uncle,” leading many to speculate that in addition to Vision’s resurrection, we might also see Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver again despite his death in Age of Ultron.

Wanda checks on Vision in 'Avengers: Infinity War' Marvel Studios

What is the plot of WandaVision?

No plot details have been confirmed for WandaVision yet, but it’s strange that Vision is alive with no explanation. At D23 in August 2019, Kevin Feige described the show as part “classic sitcom”, part “Marvel epic.”

Set photos do indicate that Monica Rambeau might be part of S.W.O.R.D., the cosmic-focused equivalent of S.H.I.E.L.D. that Nick Fury may be leading with the help of Skrulls, based on the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene. How this intersects with whatever is going on with Wanda remains to be seen.

At Marvel SDCC 2019, it was also confirmed Olsen would appear as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Stranger and the Multiverse of Madness, alluding to connections between the show and the Doctor Strange sequel. Could all of WandaVision take place in another reality within the multiverse?

That would explain how dead characters are alive. Another possible explanation is that Scarlet Witch somehow warps reality to just bring dead people back to life. Either that or she fabricates a hallucination for herself where her life is much better and her loved ones are alive. In a universe this weird, the possibilities seem endless.

In an interview with Variety published in April 2019, Olsen heavily implied that the series would take place mostly in the ‘50s. Rather than time travel, some kind of illusion or reality-warping magic makes the most sense.

One thing’s for sure: WandaVision might be the most surprising Disney+ series that Marvel Studios produces.

WandaVision will debut on Disney+ later in 2020.