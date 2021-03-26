Welcome to the Friday edition of Inverse Daily, your digest of essential science and innovation news stories — with the occasional, welcome detour into video games and sci-fi. I’m Nick Lucchesi, editor-in-chief at Inverse. I’m glad you’re here.

The big one— Contributing writer Shaena Montanari reports on a new study that suggests an overlooked part of the San Andreas Fault, east of Los Angeles, is accumulating a lot of strain.

In seismology terms, accumulating strain means this part of the fault may be the next location of a large earthquake sometime in the near future. Although it is impossible to say exactly when it will occur, knowing where to expect it to burst to the surface is good news for geologists and hazard planners.

The Mission Creek strand runs from Indio to the San Bernadino Mountains, and it was previously thought the strand had been slipping slowly or was completely inactive.

What they’re telling us: “This study shows that the Mission Creek strand is actually the main one producing most of the earthquakes in the geologic past.” —Kim Blisniuk, an associate professor of geology at San Jose State University.

What’s killing bald eagles — Contributing writer Emma Betuel reports on the scientists who discovered a deadly three-part process involving invasive plants, abundant bacteria, and chemicals in the environment. It all contributed to dead bald eagles.

The birds had died from a disease called avian vacuolar myelinopathy (AVM) that attacks their brains, causing them to fly erratically or swim in circles before succumbing. Now, almost two decades later, scientists finally know what causes it.

UFO report incoming — Contributing writer Passant Rabie has put together a handy guide that answers some of the big questions around an alleged “UFO report” detailing advanced aerial threats.

Those anticipating the release of the upcoming government report on unidentified aerial phenomena (or unidentified flying objects for old-schoolers) have even more reason to rejoice: Former director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, said it would contain information on “difficult to explain” sightings.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Ratcliffe said, “There are a lot more sightings than have been made public” and mentioned objects that “engage in actions that are difficult to explain.”

The Pentagon report is set to be released on June 1. As conversations around UFO sightings swarm the internet, Inverse breaks down what to expect from the upcoming report and how to separate fact from fiction.

Back from the brink — Some encouraging news from contributor Tara Yarlagadda about ocean mammal species that are crawling back from extinction:

The world’s 126 marine mammal species are increasingly threatened due to climate change, overfishing, noise pollution, and other issues affecting their population numbers, according to a Plymouth Marine Laboratory-led team in a recently published paper in the journal Endangered Species Research.

“We're continuing the Troy and Archer storyline. That's the movie I want to see,” Adam Wingard says of a sequel to Face/Off.

Face/Off 2 movie director reveals one way he'll top the original — I can’t believe there’s going to be a sequel to this movie, but that’s what deputy editor Jacob Kleinman reports.

Face/Off 2 (actual title unknown) director Adam Wingard is taking a different approach with his sequel. He’s giving us more of everything we loved about the original. More humor, more action, and, believe it or not, more Nicolas Cage (Castor Troy) and John Travolta (Sean Archer).

“My approach isn't to try to top it,” Wingard tells Inverse. “It’s to try to continue it. Those characters are very rich, and that movie really does tee up a sequel very nicely. I would never be so vain or narcissistic or whatever to think that I could ever top Face/Off. It really is a perfect action movie.”

Prokop Diviš, Czech Catholic priest, theologian, and natural scientist. Born on this day in 1698. Inventor of the lightning rod.

Happy birthday, Prokop Diviš. On this day in 1698, Prokop Diviš was born in Bohemia, now the Czech Republic. He was in charge of the farmlands on church lands and became fascinated by electricity and experimented with plants, eventually inventing the lightning rod.

On June 15, 1754, Diviš erected a 131-foot-high metal apparatus he thought would be helpful in warding off thunderstorms by manipulating atmospheric electricity. The church advised him to maybe cool it with trying to control the weather, as his efforts were not well-received by other scientists. But it turned out Diviš had created the lightning rod and reduced lighting strikes in the process.

He died in 1765, and while Benjamin Franklin famously invented the lightning rod in the United States around the same time, the one fashioned by Diviš was better grounded and thusly more effective.