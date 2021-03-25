Tara Yarlagadda

4 ocean animals bouncing back from the brink of extinction

The world’s 126 marine mammal species are increasingly threatened due to climate change, overfishing, noise pollution, and other issues affecting their population numbers, according to a Plymouth Marine Laboratory-led team in a recently-published paper in the journal Endangered Species Research.

But certain interventions, such as hunting bans and conservation efforts by different countries, have also brought some marine species back from the brink, according to the researchers.