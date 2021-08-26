Look: Police find a neatly preserved fossil in the soil

Is there a brunch meeting with an eccentric collector? Drinks with a politician with whom you’re looking to curry favor? Does your four corner bed include old bones? What’s your nickname among colleagues? So many questions.

The police in Brazil know all about the illegal fossil trade, discovering one fossil so perfectly preserved that it opens the door to increased understanding of the life of one ancient creature.

A close-up look at the Tupandactylus navigans GP/2E 9266 fossil, along with a 3D rendering. Victor Beccari

Brazilian police find “exceptional” ancient fossil — Tara Yarlagadda writes about a police raid in Brazil that uncovered a fossil of an ancient creature from the Cretaceous period. It should scientists better understand one quite enigmatic animal:

Brazil’s national police force typically makes headlines for its drug busts and cracking down on illegal arms deals.

But in 2013, the Federal Police had a more unusual target in mind: ancient fossils dating back to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

The Federal Police conducted a sweeping investigation into the country’s illegal fossil trade, ultimately recovering more than 3,000 fossil specimens from the Brazilian states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Rio de Janeiro.

One of the specimens was a tapejarid fossil neatly preserved in limestone rock. The fossil belongs to the species Tupandactylus navigans.

A new sperm discovery — Elana Spivack reports on a study in mice that shows one gene is critical to regulating sperm motility:

It’s rare that a problem’s cause can also be its solution. However, this is the case with a recent discovery that involves sperm, infertility, and male contraceptives.

On one side of the coin is the problem of swimming to an egg and fertilizing it. On the other side is the near-total lack of a male contraceptive that could help prevent unwanted pregnancy.

A key to both curing infertility and preventing pregnancy? The SPATA33 gene.

Is sexual orientation genetic or environmental — Katie MacBride reports new research suggests that social factors and information play a bigger role in same-sex sexual behavior:

There’s nothing new about being gay, but that hasn’t stopped scientists from trying to understand it.

Over the past two decades, many researchers have become focused on the notion of a “gay gene” — biological proof that one was “born this way.”

It makes sense: Our genes can influence who we are, and psychologists contend sexual orientation is not a conscious choice. It theoretically stands to reason there might be genetic underpinnings to who we become sexually attracted to.

But more recent research has both confirmed and debunked the notion of a genetic basis for sexual orientation. Instead of just one gene (or one marker on one gene) that determines sexual orientation, many genes have markers related to attraction to the same sex.

In the Badlands trim, the Bronco Sport can handle an impressive amount of off-road action. Ford

It's the Bronco Sport, people — Jordan Golson reviews the Ford Bronco Sport and shares what makes the "Baby Bronco" such a great buy:

The smaller Bronco Sport, based on the Ford Escape crossover and filled with a lot more curvy design features than the old Bronco had, was released first — almost nine months before its bigger, badder brother.

