36 must-have tech gifts that are actually worth the money

If you’re looking to gift someone a gadget this holiday, there’s a chance you might be feeling slightly overwhelmed.

Whether you’re looking for wireless earbuds, laptops, or gaming gear, the options are seemingly endless. That doesn’t mean you have to let a wide selection get the best of you.

We’re going to make it blissfully easy. Below is a mega list of our absolute favorite tech gifts broken down into categories. No poring over spec sheets; no additional Googling; no wrong choices. All of these gadgets are winners in our book.

Best laptops

A good laptop is one that has tons of power, strong battery life on the go, and a solid keyboard and trackpad. All of the below laptops do.

M1 MacBook Air
Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air is easily one of the best laptops ever made. Apple's M1 chip provides blazing fast performance and incredible battery life that lasts days. Yes, days.

Surface Laptop 5 (2022)
Amazon

Microsoft's fifth-gen Surface Laptop 5 is a modest upgrade, but only because the design still looks great, the touchscreen is super responsive, and all it really needed were Intel 12th Gen chips and a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port.

M2 MacBook Air
Amazon

Not as sweet of a deal as the M1 MacBook Air, but the M2 MacBook Air with 512GB of storage is thinner, lighter, and has a larger 13.6-inch display that reaches to the edges.

Best Tablets / e-readers

We know that tablets and e-readers haven’t really changed much in the past few years — they’re thinner, faster, and have better displays — but that’s also what makes them so great. If you don’t have a tablet or e-reader, there’s no better time to get one. And if you already own one, maybe it’s time to replace it if it’s sluggish.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
Samsung

There aren't a ton of Android tablets that are good. Samsung's Tab S8+ is at the top of the list, though.

Surface Pro 9
Amazon

The baseline Surface Pro is fine, but the upgraded 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model is the sweet spot for performance and utility. Now, $250 off.

iPad Air (5th-gen)
Amazon

Why do you need the M1 chip in an iPad Air? Why not? The 5th-gen iPad supports Apple Pencil 2, the Magic Keyboard, and comes in five colors.

Kindle Paperwhite (2022)
Amazon

It's 2022, and there's still no better e-reader than a Kindle. The latest Kindle Paperwhite is sharper, has a USB-C, and double the storage of its predecessor.

reMarkable 2
reMarkable

Yes, it's a big-screen e-reader, but with a stylus, it also feels like you're writing in on paper. The reMarkable 2 is one of those devices you fall in love with once you try it.

Best smartphones

Price creep for smartphones is a real concern, especially in these economic times. But why pay full price when you don’t have to? Premium phones don’t need to cost premium dollar, unless maybe you’re shopping for an iPhone 14 Pro / 14 Pro max, which is facing extended delays for shipping.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best Android phone released in 2022, period. What other phone has its huge bright screen, a built-in S Pen, five cameras (one that's 108-megapixels and one that enables 100x zoom)? Exactly.

IPHONE 14 PRO / 14 PRO MAX
Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are Apple's best iPhones. Again.

OnePlus 10 Pro
Amazon

When it comes to value, OnePlus still has it, especially when its flagship phones come with heavy discounts.

Pixel 7 Pro
Amazon

Google's Pixel 7 Pro packs AI into just about every corner of the phone including its triple-lens camera system, phone calling, and accessibility.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Amazon

Samsung is unchallenged when it comes to making a foldable phone that opens up into a tablet. The Z Fold 4 continues representing the foldable form factor.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4
Amazon

Samsung's smaller foldable is even more attractive when it's $200 off.

Best gaming gear

We’re all gamers here at Inverse, and we don’t discriminate between casual and hardcore. Games are games — they’re fun. Whether you’re Team Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or PC, this is some of our favorite gear.

Razer Kishi V2
Amazon

The original Kishi made playing Xbox, PlayStation and PC games on your phone super simple. The Kishi V2 improves it with better materials, more grip, and niceties like a new share button.

Backbone One
Amazon

Made specifically for iPhones (with Lightning ports), the Backbone One is a sleek gamepad for playing PlayStation games on the go, PC games via Steam, or mobile games that benefit from the precision of thumbsticks and physical buttons.

Hori Switch Split Pad Pro
Amazon

The Nintendo's Switch's Joy-Cons are small, cramped, and will suffer "Joy-Con drift" over time. These beefier replacements are more ergonomic and better for long play sessions. (Our favorite is the Pikachu version.)

Xbox Elite 2
Xbox

For console gamers, there’s nothing more important than a sturdy controller. To that end, Xbox offers a premium Elite 2 controller with loads of customization and a formidable 40 hours of rechargeable battery life.

Steam Deck
Valve

The handheld computer to buy if you want to play PC games on the go, whether they work with a mouse and keyboard or controller.

Best earbuds / headphones

The variety of wireless earbuds has really ballooned over the past few years. That’s great because you don’t need to shell out for AirPods (although you totally can). We’re big on wireless earbuds and headphones with active noise cancellation, like the ones below.

Nothing Ear Stick
Amazon

Like Nothing’s other products, the Ear Stick wows with its flashy design and delivers quality sound with unique features that separate the buds from the rest of the audio pack.

AirPods Pro (2nd-gen)
Amazon

AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) are packed with new features, including 2x better active noise cancellation, longer battery life, built-in Find My support for the case, and a lanyard loop.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung

If you use a Samsung phone, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best wireless earbuds for it. Sound quality is phenomenal, battery life is excellent, and the seamless connectivity with Galaxy devices can't be beat.

Google Pixel Buds Pro
Amazon

Another fantastic wireless earbuds option for Android users or anybody who doesn't like earbud stems.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Amazon

For the very best in blocking out external noise, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are unbeatable. And compared to other over-ear ANC headphones, they're extremely light and comfy on the head.

Best smartwatches

Smartwatches finally got interesting this year. It’s no longer an Apple Watch-takes-all field. Google and Samsung really showed up. Nothing like healthy competition to push down prices and keep Apple on its toes.

Google Pixel Watch
Amazon

With a round display and the most accurate Fitbit sensors to date, the Pixel Watch is an attractive and feature-packed anti-Apple Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Amazon

With sensors and features that rival the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch 5 is arguably the best smartwatch for not just Samsung phone users but all Android users.

Apple Watch Ultra
Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest smartwatch Apple has ever made. It's also the toughest.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
Amazon

Apple's newest smartwatch model has a new temperature sensor, car crash detection, and watchOS 9 adds more advanced sleep tracking and a low-power mode for extended battery life.

Best streaming devices

You like TV? We like TV. Watch your TV on something that’s not your tiny phone screen or tablet.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd-gen)
Amazon

Amazon's newest 4K streaming device with "super resolution" upscaling and new processors.

Apple TV 4K (2022)
Amazon

Apple's streaming media box is the best it's ever been with the third-generation model.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
Amazon

Make your dumb TV or smarter or replace your TV's slow, poorly designed UI with Google TV and the built-in Google Assistant inside of the remote. This is the 4K version, but the HD version is only $18.

Best e-bikes / e-scooters

The transportation world is getting more electrified, and while electric cars are the future, personal electric mobility is just as fun and varied. Don’t believe us? Check out these great e-scooters and e-bikes.

Super73-Z Miami
Super 73

If you’re going to spoil yourself or a loved one with an e-bike, Super73’s Z-Miami will definitely do the trick. While $2,000 may seem like a lot of money to spend on a bike, in the pantheon of electric mobility, the Miami, its lightweight frame, bench seat, and app, is a great deal from a great bike company.

Unagi Model One
Unagi

Unagi is making its case as the premium e-scooter brand, and its latest offering — the Model One — is sporting a major discount of $400 off right now. If you were on the fence about taking the plunge into electric mobility, now may be the perfect time.

Levy Original Scooter
Levy

Though Levy might not be as popular or feature-rich as brands like Unagi, its scooters are sleek, lightweight, and incredibly easy to use. The Levy is a perfect entry-level e-scooter for city-dwellers.

Best subscriptions

Just because some subscriptions are getting more expensive (hello Netflix!) doesn’t mean all of them aren’t worth it. There are still some really good values.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox

When it comes to game subscriptions, there’s really only one name you need to know, and it’s Game Pass. A monthly subscription gives gamers access to more than 100 newer and old games and even early access to some brand new titles.

Apple Fitness+
Apple

For anyone into staying fit, Apple Fitness+ provides everything from HIIT training to guided meditation.

