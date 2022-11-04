This plant-based e-bike takes sustainability to a whole new level

If you’re looking to reduce the carbon footprint of your commute, the Ossby Geo may be the way to go. The Spanish company’s latest e-bike introduces a plant-based frame that also houses and conceals its battery.

Ossby is going the Kickstarter route to distribute its Geo e-bike, with shipping expected to start in June if the project is fully funded. The Geo still retains its fast-folding mechanism that Ossby’s e-bikes are known for, but does so with a better-designed and more sustainable frame.

The Ossby design makes the Geo easy to store and easy to carry. Ossby

Geo’s not the only electric mobility company looking to use more sustainable materials in building its products, but it’s a trend that we can all get behind — it’s better for the environment while also being stronger than its metal counterparts.

Better than aluminum — The Geo’s frame is made from a special composite of recycled plant fibers and vegetable resins that are stronger and lighter than aluminum. Geo is backing its unique frame design with a lifetime warranty.

The frame design also houses and conceals the battery, instead of Ossby’s previous e-bikes that had their batteries housed within the rear wheels. The 36V battery inside the frame will give you a 30-mile range and can be charged in less than four hours. The battery powers the 250W DC motor that gives you pedal assistance up to roughly 15 mph.

It may not be the best-looking e-bike, but it does feature a plant-based foldable frame. Ossby

The new frame still features Ossby’s “EasyUp” folding system that allows you to fold the e-bike up in a second. The fold-up design still allows the wheels to roll, making it a breeze to wheel into a train for those longer commutes or into the office to store during your shift. The Ossby Geo weighs in at around 24 pounds so you won’t be sore from lugging it around every day.

The lightweight Ossby Geo won’t be a drag to carry around when needed. Ossby

The Ossby Geo will retail for €1,889, which is roughly the same in U.S. dollars, but the Kickstarter’s super early bird pricing discounts the e-bike to around $1,200.

In time for summer — Ossby has been working on the Geo’s prototype since September and will be refining it until March 2023. The company is looking to start production on the e-bike in April 2023 with shipping slated for June 2023.

It’s worth noting that the Ossby Geo is an all or nothing project on Kickstarter, meaning it’ll only get funded if it reaches the goal by the deadline, which is a $48,865 by December 2. At the time of publication, the Ossby Geo is already at $33,999 with a little under a month to go. The all or nothing nature of the project also means you’ll only get charged if the project meets its funding goal by deadline.