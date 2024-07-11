Ford’s New EV Makes the Line Between SUV and Sedan Even Blurrier

Automakers’ urge to make everything into an SUV continues with Ford’s latest EV. The company debuted the Capri, reviving an old model name and giving it an electric redesign. Even though the Capri started as a pony car for the European market, it’s now a “sports coupe” that doesn’t quite fit in the sedan or the SUV categories.

Ford’s latest EV comes in a striking yellow color. Ford

Ford isn’t the only one in on the trend that blends the two form factors into a crossover styling. We’ve already seen it with the Polestar 2 — Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath even delivered a jab at the Ford Capri’s similarity.

Likewise, Lamborghini, which showed off its Lanzador EV, mixes SUV elements into a supercar. It doesn’t look like this trend is going anywhere either; concept EVs from Nissan and Lexus embrace the ambigious category.

A Modern Makeover

As for the Capri, Ford said the new EV will have two trims, starting with a rear-wheel drive configuration that can go from 0 to 62 mph in 6.4 seconds and can fast charge from 10 to 80 percent in 28 minutes. For more performance, customers have the all-wheel drive option that’s faster with a 0 to 62 mph in 5.3 seconds and fast charging from the same percentage range in 26 minutes. You’ll get more range with the RWD model since it gets up to 627 km, or 389 miles, instead of the AWD trim that only gets up to 529 km, or around 367 miles.

Unlike the original Capri, the electrified version has a much more useful interior. The 14.6-inch infotainment screen can slide away to reveal a hidden storage compartment and the driver seat comes standard with massage and heating features. The crossover has a major advantage over its legacy design thanks to the generous amount of interior space with 572 liters of trunk space, or more than 20 cubic feet.

Ford took interior comfort seriously with the Capri. Ford

Ford updated the Capri with a whole host of sensors too, including 12 ultrasonic sensors, five cameras, and three radar devices, to give the EV a 360-degree view around itself. That sensor suite means the Capri gets a long list of safety features, including Cross Traffic Alert with Active Braking, Evasive Steering Assist, and even Traffic Sign Recognition.

Europe Only Release

Ford is planning to release the Capri only for European markets, staying true to the original model’s exclusivity. According to Ford U.K.’s website, the Capri will start at around $54,000 and will be available to order starting in late 2024.

We’re not too surprised with the big change to the Capri, especially considering Ford took the iconic Mustang name and turned it into the SUV that we see today. Ford even said that this would have been what the Capri naturally evolved to over many generations if it didn’t get discontinued, though some automakers are trying to keep those muscle car roots alive, like Dodge’s electrified Charger that even has fake engine noises.