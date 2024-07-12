Tesla’s Refreshed Long-Range Model 3 Is Its Most Affordable EV Yet

It may not be the affordable model from Tesla we’re waiting for, but this updated Model 3 is still the automaker’s best offer yet.

Tesla reintroduced an improved version of the Long Range Rear Wheel Drive trim for the Model 3, which is now its most affordable EV with the longest range — if we’re counting the federal EV tax credit. Since it qualifies for the full $7,500 credit, the Long Range RWD Model 3 can drop its starting price tag from $42,490 to $34,990. That makes it cheaper than the base model RWD Model 3, which currently starts at $38,990 and doesn’t qualify for the federal tax credit.

Tesla packs a ton of value into the latest Model 3. Tesla

The updated Model 3 is even more affordable than Tesla’s Long Range RWD Model Y, which can get as low as $37,490 and still beats it on range and acceleration. Of course, we’re still dying to see what Tesla is cooking up with its upcoming entry-level models, but this Model 3 trim is a step in the right direction and should help keep the brand competitive against a rising tide of affordable EVs.

Living Up To the Long-Range Name

Compared to the discontinued version in 2019, the refreshed Long Range RWD Model 3 gets a major boost in specs. Starting with the range, the updated Model 3 now has an EPA-estimated max range of 363 miles, making it the longest-range option in Tesla’s current EV lineup. Even though it’s not the Performance All Wheel Drive model, the new Model 3 still delivers a kick with a top speed of 125 mph and a 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

This Long Range Rear Wheel Drive Model 3 wins on range, price, and specs. Tesla

The Long Range RWD Model 3 should get all the major changes we saw with the Project Highland refresh that came out in January. So on top of those improved specs, the upgraded Model 3 will have updated interiors with a 15.4-inch touchscreen and a quieter cabin, compared to the 2019 version.

Shipments Starting This Month

Tesla only made this Model 3 trim available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico for now, with the website configurator indicating deliveries will start between later this month and August. Tesla hasn’t specified if the Long Range Rear Wheel Drive variant will be offered in other markets, but considering how good of a deal it is, it’s an obvious choice to expand this Model 3 trim’s availability down the line.

With the cheapest Model 3 now available, we’re still waiting to hear about the more affordable model that Tesla has been hard at work on. Even though we may not get the long-awaited $25,000 Model 2, Tesla is reportedly still working on “more affordable models,” whether that’s a stripped-down version of its current Model 3 or Model Y, we still don’t know. However, given how this updated Model 3 might already be one of the best-value EVs out there, we could only imagine how well a truly affordable Tesla would do.