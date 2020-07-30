4 Mandalorian characters who could have cameos in Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons aims to bring our starfighter pilot fantasies a little bit closer to reality in one of the franchise's most interesting — and little explored — time periods. EA has confirmed the game takes place shortly after Return of the Jedi and right before The Mandalorian, the flagship Disney+Star Wars show.

The reveal trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons already confirmed characters from other Star Wars shows, like Hera Syndulla from Rebels, will appear. So it's likely we'll see some characters from The Mandalorian pop up, too. Here are four of the most likely candidates.

4. Cara Dune

Carasynthia Dune is portrayed by former mixed martial artist Gina Carano.

Cara Dune might be the best fit for Star Wars: Squadrons out of any character from The Mandalorian. She's not a pilot, but as a former Shock Trooper, she probably worked closely with some squadrons to reach certain locations or get support while taking out an Imperial Warlord. During the period in which Star Wars: Squadrons takes place, Cara had not yet defected from the Rebels.

This is an area of her history that hasn't been explored that much, so running into and working with Cara Dune in Star Wars: Squadrons could go a long way in fleshing out her backstory and character. We could also see how she became disillusioned with the New Republic.

Despite her prominence in The Mandalorian, Cara's backstory hasn't been fleshed in great depth. If the second of the season of the show will focus more on characters like Ashoka Tano, then Star Wars: Squadrons may be the next-best opportunity for us to get to know her a bit better.

3. Din Djarin

Pedro Pascal plays the titular Mandalorian. Their real name is Dyn Jarren.

Din Djarin, the main character we follow in The Mandalorian, doesn't have much of a reason to directly work with the New Republic, but we know he had a life as a mercenary before the show. Given the surge of interest in all things Mandalore following the first season of the Disney+ live-action show and the final season of The Clone Wars, it's likely we'll see at least some clue about what Din was up to before the show takes place.

2. Moff Gideon

Moff Gideon is played by Giancarlo Esposito, who you may recognize from Breaking Bad. Disney

Giancarlo Esposito is already confirmed to be the villain of Far Cry 6, but why should his connection to gaming stop there? Only appearing in the last two episodes of The Mandalorian's first season, there's still a ton we don't know about Moff Gideon, such as how he got that Darksaber. While the show's second season is bound to answer many of these questions, an appearance from Moff Gideon in Star Wars: Squadrons would give some additional insight.

It'd be entertaining to see who Moff Gideon was during the last days of the Empire and how he got to the dominant position he is in during the events of The Mandalorian. We know he pilots a TIE Fighter too, see it's possible that you could fight alongside him during the Imperial Missions or fight against him while playing as a New Republic fighter.

Esposito should be in more games, and it would make sense for him to Star Wars: Squadrons as Moff Gideon.

1. Dave Filoni's X-wing pilot

Trapper Wolf was played by executive producer, writer, and director Dave Filoni.

Who is Trapper Wolf? What's his driving motivation? Why did he join the New Republic? Does he ever doubt his life choices? What else can Star Wars mastermind Dave Filoni bring to the character? These are all of the burning questions we have about Trapper Wolf, the New Republic pilot briefly seen in Episode 6 of The Mandalorian.

Trapper Wolf could easily make a cheeky cameo in Star Wars: Squadrons. As a New Republic pilot, this is the story Trapper Wolf was made for. Just let us recruit Dave Filoni, you cowards!