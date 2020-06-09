Everything you need to know about Far Cry 6

Far Cry is one of Ubisoft's flagship series, and the next outing isn't that far off. After a June 2020 leak teased that Far Cry 6 might be revealed very soon, the game leaked outright ahead of an intended reveal at Ubisoft Forward. Now that the game is out in the open, we know a lot more concrete details in regards to what to expect.

This is everything we know about Far Cry 6, Ubisoft's next big game after Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion are released this fall.

When is the Far Cry 6 release date?

On July 10, Far Cry 6 leaked on the Hong Kong PlayStation Store. This listing had a release date of February 18, 2021, and that date was subsequently confirmed by Ubisoft when the game was revealed. As of right now, it is one of the biggest games scheduled to release in early 2021 and doesn't have any notable competition during its launch week.

This release pace also makes a lot of sense given the fact that Ubisoft tends to release a new Far Cry game about every two years. The last game in the series, Far Cry: New Dawn, launched in February 2019. While this date wasn't confirmed until Ubisoft Forward, there were actually multiple hints before the game's reveal that a new Far Cry game would be released in 2021.

A leak from German site GameReactor emerged on June 7, 2020 and was translated by TweakTown the following day. "The last [Ubisoft] game scheduled to be released before April ... is set to be a Far Cry," the report reads. This lined up with previous comments from Ubisoft, which revealed during earnings calls that the company plans to release five AAA games before the end of this fiscal year.

Trusted Bloomberg game journalist Jason Schreier also teased in February that Ubisoft has a Far Cry game in store for early 2021, and that proved to be accurate.

Is there a Far Cry 6 trailer?

Yes. Ubisoft debuted the official world premiere cinematic trailer for Far Cry 6 at Ubisoft Forward, a digital presentation hosted on Sunday, July 12. It confirms many of the leaks leading up to the reveal, mainly that it stars Giancarlo Esposito as the dictator of a fictional island nation in the midst of a violent revolution. Watch it above.

What is the Far Cry 6 plot?

Far Cry 6 seems like something of a prequel to previous Far Cry games and takes place in a fictional Caribbean nation called Yara that is clearly reminiscent of Cuba. But it's perhaps more accurate to say that it takes place years before the present day.

The main villain of the game is President Anton Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito), a ruthless dictator of the island nation who is grooming his son Diego to be his successor. Players control a character named Dani. "As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara," the official press release for the game explains.

While Ubisoft has not confirmed or denied this, one popular theory suggests that Diego is actually Vaas, one of the main villains of Far Cry 3, on account of a similar scar near the eyebrow. If this is true, the story of Far Cry 6 could actually have a previously unseen impact on the overarching narrative of the whole series.

What actors are in Far Cry 6?

The most obvious star in Far Cry 6 is Giancarlo Esposito, whom you may recognize as Gus Fring from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul or as Moff Gideon in The Mandolorian. In this game, he plays the antagonist Anton Castillo, and the reveal trailer indicates that Esposito's performance will be super captivating.

He isn't the only notable actor though, as a credits sequence released for the game by Ubisoft confirms that Anthony Gonzalez, who portrayed Miguel in the Pixar film Coco, will portray Diego, who is possibly a young Vaas. Other actors confirmed in that cinematic title sequence include Sean Rey, Nisa Gunduz, Alex Fernandez, Jess Salgueiro, Shakira Barrera, Manuel Rodriguez Saenz, and more.

Which platforms will Far Cry 6 be on?

Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6 will be available across PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia when it launches in February. This follows through on previous statements from Ubisoft that indicated that all titles coming out this fiscal year would be cross-gen.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that Far Cry 6 will support Smart Delivery on both next-gen consoles, so you won't have to pay to upgrade. A Nintendo Switch version of Far Cry 6 was not mentioned during its reveal. A port of the game to Switch is ultimately unlikely as no other Far Cry games are on the system and it's a weaker platform hardware-wise than its contemporaries.

What special editions does Far Cry 6 have?

For those interested in Far Cry 6, four different versions of the game will be available. Of course, there's the standard edition for $60, but players interested in the Season Pass can pick up the Gold Edition for $110. A $120 dollar Ultimate Edition includes everything from the Gold Edition, plus the "Jungle Expedition pack, the Croc Hunter pack, and the Vice pack" DLC.

Finally, the game will also receive a $200 Collector's Edition, which comes with everything from the Ultimate Edition plus a replica flamethrower, a steel book, an art book, stickers, a keyring, a map, and the game's soundtrack. While the higher-end versions of Far Cry 6 do get pretty expensive, they come with more content and some notable collectibles.

When will we see gameplay for Far Cry 6?

While Far Cry 6 was revealed on July 12, we, unfortunately, didn't get to see gameplay outside of some screenshots and a brief gif of the pre-order bonus dog. The press release that came alongside the reveal of the game teases, "You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog," but we haven't learned much more than that.

Ubisoft has not shared when Far Cry 6 gameplay will be shown off, but there are a couple of possibilities. At the end of July 12's Ubisoft Forward, the publisher confirmed that another showcase would be held later in the year. While this is the most likely candidate, there's a chance it could also show up during Gamescom Opening Night Live, The Game Awards, or a console-dedicated presentation for Xbox, PlayStation, or Stadia.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to finally get a true glimpse at gameplay.