Mandalorian Season 2 leaks hint Mando abandons "the Way" for a big reason

Will Din Djarin spend a little more time showing his face in The Mandalorian Season 2? One wild rumor suggests a de-helmeted Mando could be a huge part of the upcoming season. So, far, Mando's refusal to remove his helmet has been a series-defining trait for The Mandalorian. What could get him to remove it?

Assuming the new rumor is true, here are three super-plausible reasons why Din Djarin could abandon the face-covering rules of "the Way" in Mandalorian Season 2.

Possible spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2 ahead.

The notion of Mando not wearing his helmet as much in Season 2 of The Mandalorian comes from a rumor on BespinBulletin, an Instagram leaker with a pretty decent track record. It asserts that actor Pedro Pascal will wear his Mandalorian armor more than he did in Season 1. This might sound weird, but here's why that matters: In Season 1, several sources (including Vulture) reported that for several episodes, Pascal is not the person wearing the armor, but instead, one of two body doubles or stuntmen; Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. (The former is John Wayne's grandson.)

Essentially, this means that a lot of the bodywork in Mandalorian Season 1 was done by doubles, and Pascal dubbed the voice later. (For example, Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed that Pascal wasn't even on set when she directed "Chapter 4: Sanctuary.")

So, if Pascal is in the armor more than he was in Season 2 than he was in Season 1, it could mean two things. First, his schedule is just a little less hectic this time around, or... the story itself requires us to see his face. And if that's true, why would Mando be showing his face more in Season 2 than in Season 1?

Here are three possible reasons.

Mandalorian Bo-Katan in the Clone Wars. Note: No helmet. Lucasfilm

3. Other non-helmeted Mandalorians are probably appearing — If Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan (from The Clone Wars and Rebels) really does appear in Mandalorian Season 2, then the series will probably have to address one of the biggest questions hardcore fans have had since the beginning: Why do the Mandalorians in the animated shows take their helmets off all the time? In other words: Who does "the Way" apply to?

If Mando meets other Mandalorians who aren't followers of "the Way," he might be tempted, or even outright encouraged, to show his face. Bo-Katan was the last person who wielded the Mandalorian lightsaber known as "the Darksaber," prior to Moff Gideon snagging it. In other words, she's a pretty big deal to most Mandalorians. If she takes off her helmet, maybe Din Djarin will feel some peer pressure.

We've seen Mando's early days. But what about his more-recent-history? Lucasfilm

2. Flashbacks are always possible — Yoda might say "always in motion is the future," but when it comes to uncovering the secrets of The Mandalorian, the past is a big deal, too. Right now we have two parts of Mando's life we understand: His childhood and his present. Other than that, we have hints about the kind of work he did before the series began, specifically with Ran Malk and his gang. In "Chapter 6: The Prisoner," we got the sense that Mando did some sketchy things with he hung out with this gang, and it's even implied he took off his helmet around Xi'an.

If we get any flashbacks to what Mando was doing prior to the start of the series, it seems possible we could see him without his helmet.

Most dads let their kids see their face. Lucasfilm

1. Special people could make him want to take off that helmet — On some level, the narrative arc of Mandalorian Season 1 was about Mando accepting his role as the surrogate parent of Baby Yoda. In the finale, the Mandalorian Armorer declares them a "clan of two," and says "you are as its father." Loving things that you protect could make you want to get closer to those things. So if Mando is really embracing his role as a parent, it feels reasonable he'd want his "child" (the Child!) to see his actual face.

And then there's Omera (Julia Jones), the woman who got close to Mando in "Chapter 4: Sanctuary." If Mando decides to return to that village (those people loved Baby Yoda) it seems like a good bet he might eventually get talked into taking off his helmet for her.