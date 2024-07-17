All good things must come to an end, but the end of The Acolyte’s first season has fans asking for more. The Star Wars series made the most of its eight episodes, unfurling a brutal mystery involving the Jedi of the High Republic. Its finale was chock full of shocking and crowd-pleasing moments, increasing demand for a second season.

Lucasfilm and Disney have been surprisingly quiet about The Acolyte’s future, but there’s still a good chance the series could get the green light to continue its adventures. Here’s all the evidence we have for The Acolyte getting a Season 2, and when we could expect a hypothetical follow-up to arrive.

Has The Acolyte been renewed for a Season 2?

While Season 1 is in the books, The Acolyte hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 2. “I don’t know when that decision will be made,” showrunner Leslye Headland said in a conversation with The Nerdist. According to the showrunner, there have been “conversations” with Lucasfilm about a renewal, so the choice seems to be in the studio’s hands.

Our Jedi found themselves on the back foot at the end of The Acolyte Season 1. Lucasfilm

Will The Acolyte be renewed?

A late renewal isn’t out of the ordinary, especially for Disney+ shows. Marvel announced a second season of Loki shortly after its Season 1 finale, while Percy Jackson and the Olympians was renewed a month after its debut season ended.

There’s certainly room for the story to grow. Headland has expressed interest in continuing The Acolyte’s tale, and the Season 1 finale teases “four or five major mysteries” that could inform the series for years to come. Headland was keen on telling a complete story with The Acolyte’s first season, and it does feel like a chapter has closed by the time the credits roll. “I threw everything into Season 1,” Headland told Entertainment Weekly, “because who knows what’s going to happen?”

Headland seems prepared for any outcome, which is a reasonable approach in the current streaming era. There’s no telling if a modern show, however promising or popular, will get to tell its story on its own terms. Hopefully, Lucasfilm won’t cancel The Acolyte before it can reach its full potential. Despite initial doubts, it’s become one of the better-received Disney+ shows, and its supporters are passionate.

Will another season give us Qimir’s backstory? Lucasfilm

When would The Acolyte Season 2 release?

If the series is renewed, it would take some time for a second season to hit Disney+. Season 1 was announced in 2020, and premiered over four years later. Of course, it wouldn’t take nearly as long to complete another season now that the series’ foundation are in place. If The Acolyte is renewed within a few weeks of its Season 1 finale, and Headland and her team get started on pre-production immediately, the show could feasibly return in Fall 2025 or Summer 2026. But if and when the ball gets rolling is up to Lucasfilm.

The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+.