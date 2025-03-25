While Season 1 of Andor failed to deliver on a few of its promises (where’s Cassian’s sister?) Season 2 of the show seems determined to close all the gaps in this particular part of the Star Wars timeline. By the time Luke Skywalker became Red 5 and flew into the Death Star Trench, the Rebellion against the Empire was well underway. In 2016, Rogue One took us to a point just before the events of A New Hope, revealing rag-tag heroes who we’d never heard of before. And now, one under-the-radar partnership from this era will finally be explained.

In the official trailer for Andor Season 2, there’s one scene that seems to set up how Cassian will become besties with a rogue security droid whom we all know and love as K-2SO. Here’s the blink-and-you’ll miss-it moments in the new trailer, and why this all almost certainly establishes this essential storyline.

In the final trailer for Andor Season 2, we get a good look at the entire sprawling four-year timeline of the rest of the show. Within all of this, we know a few things need to happen: The Ghorman Massacre, Cassian doing some spying, and the Rebels eventually getting centralized on Yavin 4. But, we’re also going to need to get to the point where Cassian acquires and reprograms an Imperial security droid, who later becomes K-2SO.

Season 1 of Andor teased some of this, but ultimately, when Cassian met similar security droids on the planet Niamos, none of them turned out to be K-2SO. But the new trailer for Andor Season 2 gives us a room full of K-2SOs, meaning one of them just has to be the future loyal companion of Cassian.

Will the real K-2SO please stand up? Lucasfilm

In one shot toward the end of the trailer, we see several Imperial Security droids, all sitting down, apparently awaiting orders. Presumably, most of these droids are under Imperial control, but perhaps one of them is the already reprogrammed K-2SO?

In the lead-up to Andor Season 2, showrunner Tony Gilroy has already promised that we will see exactly how and why Cassian and K-2SO form the partnership that already exists in Rogue One. “I definitely have to deliver on the meet-cute,” Gilroy told Collider recently. “So we'll see how it goes. We're happy with what we have.”

Is that K-2SO laying down the smack? Lucasfilm

As of right now, the nature of that exact first meeting is unclear, but the trailer does give us one more hint about K-2SO. In an earlier scene, before the room full of multiple droids, we also see a lone Imperial Security droid, walking into an installation of some kind, and backhanding an Imperial guard. Why would an Imperial droid smack a guard?

Perhaps the exact way in which we get K-2SO fighting for the Rebellion won’t be what everyone expects. Rogue One made it seem like Cassian and K-2SO were fighting together for a while before the events of the movie. And if that’s the case, it could suggest we get an appearance for the droid sooner rather than later. Either way, K-2SO is coming for Andor Season 2, and if you’re not with him, you’re his enemy.

Andor Season 2 hits Disney+ on April 21.