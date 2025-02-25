When Han, Luke, Leia, Chewie, C-3PO and R2-D2 fled the Death Star, their sanctuary was the hidden Rebel Base on Yavin 4, a moon of a gas giant also called Yavin. Filmed on location in at the ancient Mayan city of Tikal, in Guatemala, we were meant to think that the Alliance had set-up shop in the abandoned temples of an ancient civilization. Yavin 4 has only appeared in two Star Wars movies — A New Hope and Rogue One — but now, in Andor Season 2, we will once again return to that hidden, and very pivotal, little moon.

But no matter what happens in Andor Season 2, our perception of Yavin 4 will be changed forever. And, one scene in the trailer might indicate that this base isn’t as secure as we thought.

Because Andor Season 2 will bridge four years worth of time, it’s very doubtful that we’ll see Yavin 4 in the early episodes of the season. As most hardcore fans probably remember, the Rebels constantly had to change the location of their base, otherwise the Empire would be able to find them and destroy everything. A New Hope suggests that the Rebels had base on the planet Dantooine before settling on Yavin 4. So, it’s very possible that Andor Season 2 could reveal the Dantooine base as well a few other Rebel bases in between.

But one shot in the new trailer could suggest that at some point before Rogue One, the Yavin 4 base was under siege. Assuming this is Yavin 4, the nature of this conflict is unclear.

Is this Yavin 4? What’s happening here? Lucasfilm

In an ominous shot from the trailer, we see a transport ship and some X-wings taking off from what appears to be Yavin 4. The perspective is from the inside of what might be hangar, and we see the body of a slain soldier there. The fog and mountains in the background really make it seem like this is Yavin 4, but if that’s the case, what’s happening in this moment? Was there a battle on Yavin 4 before the events of A New Hope? We know Cassian doesn’t live to see the actual Battle of Yavin, so it feels unlikely that Andor Season 2 will take us to that moment. (Then again, it’s possible that this is flash-forward to some point after A New Hope that depicts the evacuation of Yavin, but that’s super unlikely.)

Again, assuming that this is the surface of Yavin we’re seeing, then there’s only a handful of possibilities as to what is going on here. If this person was slain by an Imperial attack, then the Empire would have found out Yavin way before Rogue One, and all bets would have been off. So, whatever happened in this scene probably was an internal conflict. Could this body be someone who was spy?

Cassian (Diego Luna), clearly on the surface of Yavin 4 in Andor Season 2. Lucasfilm

It’s also possible that various sects of the Rebellion will clash in Andor Season 2. In the new trailer we see Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) fairly prominently, but we also know that his cell of freedom fighters disagreed with some of the other fledgling elements of the Rebellion. Notably, by Rogue One it’s called “the Rebel Alliance,” and that’s because various disparate groups had to unite for a common cause. In Andor Season 1, Saw listed several groups, which included Separatists, Neo-Republicans, The Ghorman Front, The Partisan Alliance, Sectorists, Human Cultists, and Galaxy Partitionists.

In 5 BBY (five years before the Battle of Yavin), all of these aspects of the Rebellion were separate. But, obviously, we only ever heard about the Alliance in the classic trilogy, none of these other groups. The TV series Rebels depicts how certain factions became unified, but some of the details are still muddy. In fact, we know that Saw Gerrera was totally disowned by the mainstream Rebellion by Rogue One, and one wonders if perhaps there was actual fighting between different Rebels before that time.

In short, if there is a battle on the surface of Yavin 4, or even a few shots fired, it seems almost guaranteed that the combatants are not Imperials and Rebels. More likely, it’s Rebels fighting each other.

Andor Season 2 hits Disney+ on April 22.