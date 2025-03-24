Andor may be named after its hero, but he’s only part of the story. Season 1 of the prequel series brought him into contact with several allies in the fledgling Rebellion, but he never met one of the most important. One of Andor’s major storylines follows Senator Mon Mothma, who’s trying to secretly raise money for the Rebels without ruffling any feathers.

The Rebellion will go from a rumble to a roar over the course of Season 2, forcing Mon Mothma to step out of the shadows and give the Rebellion the endorsement it deserves. In the season’s final trailer, we get a glimpse of one of the biggest moments in the Rebellion’s history — and in Mon Mothma’s life.

We see Andor’s entire cast gear up for a major fight, from Cassian to his old friend Bix and Rogue One character Saw Gerrera. But amid shots of Andor and Bix bonding and Imperial officer Dedra Meero panicking, we get a single line from Mon Mothma: “The monster will come for us all.”

She appears to be giving this speech to the Galactic Senate, meaning this is probably the first time she publicly condemns Emperor Palpatine. She’s forced to say something after the Ghorman Massacre, where the Empire brutally murders peaceful protesters. The brutal act drives people into the arms of the Rebellion, and Mon Mothma using it to call out the Empire transforms the movement from a group of scrappy guerrilla warriors to a serious threat.

We previously saw a portion of Mon Mothma’s speech in Rebels Season 3. Lucasfilm

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Mon Mothma give this speech, as Rebels Season 3 Episode 17, “Secret Cargo,” begins by showing it via hologram. “I name the Emperor himself for ordering the brutal attacks on the people of Ghorman,” she says. “Their peaceful world is one of countless systems helpless against his oppressive rule. This massacre is proof that our self-appointed Emperor is little more than a lying executioner, imposing his tyranny under the pretense of security. We cannot allow this evil to stand.”

We’ll presumably see these words delivered in live action, but more importantly, we’ll see what happens before and after them: the Massacre itself, and how calling out the Empire affects the Senate and emboldens the Rebels. A lot will happen in Andor Season 2, but this may be the moment that changes everything.

Andor Season 2 premieres April 22 on Disney+.