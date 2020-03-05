After last year’s Jedi: Fallen Order restored our faith in the Force and Star Wars video games, gamers are hankering for another high-quality Star Wars game, and that just might come in the form of Star Wars: Squadrons, a space dogfighting game that was once referred to as "Star Wars: Project Maverick." The game was finally announced on June 15 with a thrilling cinematic trailer.

Here's everything we know about Star Wars: Squadrons.

When is the Star Wars: Squadrons release date?

Star Wars: Squadrons will release on October 2, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC at a price point of $39.99. It's fully playable in VR on both PC and PSVR.

EA Motive

Is there Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay?

No, there's not currently available gameplay. Gameplay for Squadrons will first be shown on June 18 at the EA Play press conference.

From what we currently know about Star Wars: Squadrons, the game is a first-person experience focused on space combat using a variety of ships from the canon. Squadrons' ship hangar is currently known to include A-Wings, U-Wings, X-Wings, Y-Wings, TIE Fighters, TIE Interceptors, TIE Bombers, and TIE Reaper fighters. There are likely more ships to come.

Squadrons will feature both single-player and multiplayer elements. Similar to Star Wars: Battlefront II, Squadrons' primary focus will be on multiplayer, with the campaign being secondary.

In multiplayer, you'll play five-on-five team matches like “Fleet Battles,” where you and your teammates will unite to destroy an enemy flagship. The other announced mode is a more traditional team deathmatch setting where the two five-person teams will go at it in a dogfight to rack up the most kills. Yavin-Prime and a shattered Galitan moon are the only announced locations as of yet. However, the original leak showed a planet similar to Mustafar, so don't be surprised if that's added later.

By playing matches, you'll earn cosmetics like cockpit alterations, exterior changes, and new pilots. There's also a bounty of additional weapons to earn. Everything can be obtained by playing the game naturally. Squadrons will not feature microtransactions.

You can play Squadrons with your preferred controllers and friend groups. Squadrons will feature cross-play for all available platforms, marking one of the only games to allow PS4 and Xbox One gamers to play together. On PC, players will find Squadrons has full joystick support, including for the immersive flight simulator controller setup, HOTAS.

EA Motive

What is Star Wars: Squadrons ' story?

Picking up right as the Battle for Endor concludes in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Squadrons is expected to focus on the Empire's final confrontations with the Rebel Alliance. At least, that's how it will start, according to the official announcement on June 16, 2020. There's a possibility that it will exceed that placement, delving into the sequel trilogy stories, just as Battlefront II did.

You'll play through two pilot characters: one that flies for the now defeated Galactic Empire's Titan Squadron and another for the New Republic's Vanguard Squadron. Throughout the story, you'll alternate between the two protagonists to get a full perspective of the new world following the Empire's defeat.

Along the way, you'll encounter iconic characters from across the Star Wars canon. Hera Syndulla (Star Wars: Rebels) and Wedge Antilles (Star Wars Original Trilogy) both appeared in the initial trailer.

What studio is developing Star Wars: Squadrons?

Star Wars: Squadrons is being developed by EA Motive. The studio has yet to put out a major release, but the team is primarily known for working on Star Wars: Battlefront II’s excellent campaign mode. Motive previously collaborated with Visceral games on a now-canceled Star Wars game called “Project Ragtag." You might recognize Project Ragtag as the title initially led by Uncharted 2 writer Amy Hennig. It’s unknown if this game continues what Ragtag intended to do in any capacity or if Amy Hennig is associated with the game.

Motive’s dev team is primarily comprised of former Bioware Montreal developers, the folks who released Mass Effect: Andromeda in 2017. After Andromeda, EA Motive absorbed BioWare Montreal’s entire staff. The developers are presumably still employed there and contributing to this title.

Was Star Wars: Squadrons leaked?

Yes. Squadrons was leaked in March 2020 as Project Maverick.

EA Motive

The "PSN releases" Twitter account, which leaks data-mined information from the PSN store, shared some kind of teaser image for the game on March 4 as it was added to the European PSN store. The tweet refers to the game simply as Maverick. It's the same game hinted at in a February 2020 Kotaku report claiming that Electronic Arts was developing a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel and a "smaller, more unusual project at EA Motive.”

The teaser image (featured below) shows a single Imperial Star Destroyer and a small squadron of X-wing fighters on some kind of fiery planet reminiscent of Mustafar. That planet has yet to be announced or featured for the proper game.

When is the Star Wars: Project Maverick Multiplayer beta release date?

The file that was uploaded to PSN when Squadrons got leaked as Project: Maverick was titled “EP0006-CUSA19053_00-MAVERICKBETA0001,” implying it was connected with a beta in some fashion. This could mean that there's still a multiplayer beta down the line available for the game or it could simply be a placeholder title for a space now occupied by Squadrons.

Does Star Wars: Squadrons have any music available yet?

Yes! Your earholes are certainly begging for more John Williams-esque tunes, right? Well, we’ve got one right here, straight from the PSN listing (Warning: clicking this will download the MP3 File automatically). This is a track that was also used in Battlefront II. It wouldn't be surprising if this was indicative of Squadrons reusing assets from Battlefront II for other elements of the game.

Where can I watch the Star Wars: Squadrons trailer?

Right here!