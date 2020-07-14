Mandalorian actor teases a shocking Moff Gideon twist in Season 2

The Mandalorian is the outlier of the Star Wars universe. Unlike all the other movies and series, The Mandalorian Season 1 didn't include any Jedi. They were referenced, and Baby Yoda's Force healing powers seemed very Jedi-like, but there were no direct depictions of Jedi Knights brandishing "laser swords." However, with rumors swirling that Ahsoka Tano will make an appearance in the Disney+ series, it seems we'll get a Jedi in Season 2. Now, a new interview suggests we could see a new Sith Lord as well.

The Mandalorian Season 1 ended with Moff Gideon, the ex-Imperial officer in search of Baby Yoda, perched atop his TIE fighter holding the mythical Darksaber. This sparked speculation he could be a Sith Lord, but there was no evidence aside from the weapon. However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gideon, was asked directly about his character and what it felt to wield that specific saber.

Moff Gideon and the darksaber Lucasfilm

In response, Esposito gave a cryptic but exciting answer:

"It creates the possibility that he is one of the ones. He possibly has that, and that to me is interesting because is he really that fallen hero? Is he a descendant of Darth Vader? Who is he? What does he want? He knows all about everything, and you'll have to wait to find out."

This sure gives the impression that Moff Gideon is Force-sensitive without explicitly saying it, which is likely verboten among The Mandalorian cast and crew.

If true, this could have huge implications for The Mandalorian Season 2. Where at first Mando and his allies only had to face one Imperial Moff, they now have to conquer a Moff who very well could be a Sith apprentice, or at least Force-sensitive in some capacity, whether or not those powers are trained. This raises the threat level exponentially, from Tarkin to Maul.

Mando and "The Child" aka Baby Yoda. Lucasfilm

This also lends credibility to the rumors Ahsoka Tano will make her first live-action appearance. A Force-sensitive villain deserves a Force-sensitive opponent, and Ahsoka provides the perfect ally to stave off Moff Gideon as well as provide guidance to Baby Yoda as he grows into his own Force sensitivity.

The Inverse Analysis — Moff Gideon being Force sensitive is the final step in The Mandalorian going from "fun space western" to full on "canonical Star Wars saga." It's no longer using the Star Wars universe as a set backdrop onto which it projects its own narratives, this is now a vital part of the Star Wars story, and it's an expertly crafted show, so it should be.