Mandalorian Season 2 updates tease an intriguing change for Ahsoka Tano

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ in October, which is only a handful of months away. Now that Clone Wars has wrapped up, it's the only major Star Wars property on the horizon. Despite ongoing production shutdowns across the film and television industry, there has been a flurry of news, leaks, and possible clues to what Season 2 has in store. Here are the three biggest takeaways from early June.

3. More action!

Lucasfilm

In an interview with Collider, Sam Hargrave, the show's Second Unit Director praised the stunt team and suggested that Season 2 will step up the action. Season 1 had its fair share of thrills, so it's exciting to think about the prospect of more souped-up space Western energy to come.

The Mandalorian Season 1 ended with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda seeking out the "sorcerers" who shared the Child's powers. Along with the epic glimpse of the Darksaber in the Season 1 finale, this suggests there will be some sick lightsaber fights ahead in future episodes, the one Star Wars mainstay the first season lacked.

2. Ahsoka's new look

Dave Filoni recently posted a drawing of what looks to be a Rebels-era Ahsoka Tano on his Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans will notice her outfit looks totally unique to what we've seen her wear before. This could be a clue to her possible upcoming live-action appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, or it could be just Dave Filoni testing out some fashion illustration skills.

If this is a clue about her appearance in The Mandalorian, it's curious she doesn't have a hood. Ahsoka often wore a hooded cloak to disguise herself or just to lay low, like when she made her reappearance in Rebels. This new look seems much more liberated. Here's hoping it means she found a community where she could be her genuine self by the time of The Mandalorian.

1. Stay on target

Industrial Light & Magic

Normally a project staying on-schedule wouldn't be exciting news, but in a world wracked by the coronavirus, halting production of everything from the new Batman to the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot, good news is hard to spare. Luckily, Jon Favreau assured fans during a virtual panel at the ATX Television festival that the show's production schedule was not altered by the virus.

The Mandalorian Season 2 wrapped filming in February, just before all the delays kicked off. Usually, post-production on shows of this nature would be affected. The Mandalorian is something of an exception. A fair amount of special effects work — like creating backgrounds and environments — is done beforehand, then actors are filmed in a 360 set of screens. This means that not only will The Mandalorian be done by its announced release of October 2020, there's a possibility it could drop early to take advantage of the content vacuum.