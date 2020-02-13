Everything we know about Disney's unexpected Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot

Disney reboots are all the rage nowadays, from beloved animated films to metacommentary on Disney channel original movies, but original stars returning is extremely rare. It's doubtful we'll ever see Joshua Jackson take the ice in The Mighty Ducks again, or that Kurt Russell will give us the Sky High sequel the world deserves.

But sometimes, contract negotiations are sprinkled with a little pixie dust and magic happens, like Deadline's report that Rick Moranis, Canadian national treasure and star of the original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids trilogy, will appear in the upcoming Disney theatrical reboot Shrunk. The movie's still in its early stages, but here's what we know.

Wayne Szalinski (Rick Moranis) on the hunt for his children Walt Disney Home Video

Who's in the cast of Shrunk?

So far the only names attached are Josh Gad and Rick Moranis. Moranis's agreement to appear in the film is especially noteworthy. The Ghostbusters and Spaceballs star lost his wife in 1991 to cancer, and being a single dad to two children proved difficult to balance with being a full-time actor. While he appeared in the sequels Honey I Blew Up the Kid and Honey We Shrunk Ourselves, he slowly transitioned to retirement.

However, he never completely stopped working: He's released three comedic country albums, and was always available to work with Dave Thomas on reprising their famous roles as Bob and Doug McKenzie, but his last live-action movie role, in Honey We Shrunk Ourselves, was almost 23 years ago.

Who will direct Shrunk?

Original director Joe Johnston will helm the new project. Johnston has a long history with Disney, but in a roundabout way: He was a concept artist for the original Star Wars trilogy, wrote a tie-in book in 1984, and even wrote an episode of the Droids TV show. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was his directorial debut, and he went on to direct The Rocketeer, Jumanji, and Jurassic Park III. He later worked with Disney directly as the director of Captain America: The First Avenger.

Joe Johnston on the set of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids IMDB

What's the plot of Shrunk?

So far, we know Moranis will reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski, and the film will center around Gad's character, Wayne's son, who accidentally shrinks his own kids. Those familiar with the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids trilogy will remember the Szalinskis had two sons: Nick, who was miniaturized in the original 1989 movie, and Adam, who was enlarged in the 1992 sequel, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. Judging from Gad's age, it's looking more likely he will be playing Nick, so he'll be able to empathize with his suddenly teeny-tiny kids.

What is the release date for Shrunk?

Disney has not announced an official release date. With the film still in pre-production, it's looking likely it won't hit theaters until 2021. However, if you're looking to relive the series now, all three movies are available to stream on Disney+.