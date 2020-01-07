'Mandalorian' Season 2 release date, cast, trailer, directors, Ahsoka rumors, and more

The Mandalorian was a huge success when it premiered on Disney+, and the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga of flagship Star Wars movies means we're laser-focused on this rough and tumble spinoff. We've known Mandalorian Season 2 was in the works since before the Season 1 finale, but as filming has already wrapped there are even more hints and clues to what will happen to Mando and Baby Yoda as they try to find the mythical Jedi sorcerers.

When is the Mandalorian Season 2 release date? What could happen in it? What characters from the rest of Star Wars might appear? Will we ever learn Baby Yoda’s true name or origin story?

Here’s all that and more.

When is The Mandalorian Season 2 release date?

On the same day that The Mandalorian Season 1 finale was released on Disney+, Jon Favreau confirmed via an Instagram post that Season 2 would arrive in fall 2020.

Later, we learned the release date was set for October 2020, but even that could be called into question. Even though filming has already wrapped, the coronavirus pandemic could affect the post-production and push the release date indefinitely. Alternatively, Disney may try to take rush the post-production and release Season 2 early now that everyone is spending more time at home.

It's all very up in the air, but the fact that filming has wrapped is a good sign for Season 2 to hit screens on schedule.

The Mandalorian early in Season 1

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2?

No, not yet. The first trailer for Season 1 arrived in August 2019, so it’s possible a Mandalorian Season 2 teaser could hit at around the same time this year. Then again, with Season 2 already in post-production, maybe we’ll get an even earlier preview — especially if Disney is worried that impatient subscribers might jump ship.

The coronavirus pandemic may also affect the trailer production. If there's a pause in post-production, it could delay the release. It takes time to create the rich worldbuilding and environments included in The Mandalorian, so, unfortunately, it will be a test of patience that will hopefully be worth it.

In the meantime, you can always check out the Mandalorian-focused documentary series on Disney+.

Mando and IG-11 in 'The Mandalorian' Season 1.

How did The Mandalorian Season 1 set up Season 2?

The Mandalorian is all about Baby Yoda, even if some episodes deviate into side quest territory. The ex-Imperial warlord Moff Gideon wants Baby Yoda for unknown reasons, and he almost succeeded in capturing him on Nevarro in the last two episodes of the season. After Mando and his companions defeated Gideon’s Imperial forces and Mando took out his TIE Fighter, Greef Karga remained to clean up the city and re-establish the Bounty Hunter’s Guild there. Cara Dune also decided to become a bounty hunter, and Karga cleared Mando’s name.

Mando resolved to set out with Baby Yoda in the hopes that they might find the youngling’s people. The Armorer established that under their Mandalorian code, Baby Yoda has essentially become the Mandalorian’s son. In Season 2, the duo will be searching the galaxy for Yoda’s homeworld — or at least some sort of settlement where their species is living. In the meantime, Mando might wind up training Baby Yoda in "the way."

Early leaks and rumors from October 2019 — before we ever saw Baby Yoda — claimed that The Mandalorian would depict several members of Yoda’s species and that their race would get a name, and now it seems certain that this might happen.

Meanwhile, the ending of Season 1 revealed that Moff Gideon survived his TIE Fighter crash and has the Darksaber, the unique black-bladed lightsaber historically wielded by Mandalorian leaders.

Is he a wannabe Sith Lord? Another Darth Vader fanboy? Or just a villain who claimed a powerful weapon to boost his reputation?

Kuiil, Mando, and Cara Dune with Baby Yoda in his floating pod.

Who will appear in The Mandalorian Season 2 cast?

With IG-11 and Kuiil both dead by the end of Season 1, it’s unlikely that they’ll be featured in Season 2 in any significant way, especially with Taika Waititi, IG-11's voice actor, occupied with a new Star Wars movie. There’s also the Armorer — the last remaining Mandalorian from the covert — who chose to remain on Nevarro for the foreseeable future. Her mysterious backstory has also been the target of fan theories.

Cara Dune is confirmed to return in the new season — we know filming wrapped due to Gina Carano's Instagram post. We may get to see more of Cara's story, as WWE superstar Sasha Banks has reportedly been cast in Mandalorian Season 2. Knowing Gina Carano's MMA past, their two characters will probably be connected in some way.

One of Season 1’s biggest loose threads was the potential survival of Fennec Shand in Episode 5. Ming-Na Wen’s character was shot in the desert of Tatooine and left for dead, but at the end of the episode, a character we never see clearly inspects her body. Fennec's return has been included in leaks, but nothing is confirmed just yet.

One person confirmed to have joined the cast is Michael Biehn, known for his work in the Terminator franchise. Unfortunately, his role is being kept under wraps, but it could be the key to exploring Din Djarin's backstory in finer detail.

There are also casting rumors going by who has been spotted around The Mandalorian set. Namely, Jamie Lee Curtis was around the soundstage, but it's strictly conjecture whether she actually will appear, as many films and tv shows shoot in the same area as The Mandalorian.

What directors are confirmed for Mandalorian Season 2?

Unfortunately, Taika Waititi is out, but some new heavyweights are confirmed to take his place. Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man, And Man and the Wasp) both recently confirmed their involvement. Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni will also return, and cast member Carl Weathers is rumored to be directing an episode too.

What other Star Wars characters are in The Mandalorian Season 2?

There are convincing theories out there that Boba Fett’s daughter might appear in Season 2, but perhaps even more exciting would be an appearance from a younger Luke Skywalker. Rumors indicate a young Luke might appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series set before the original trilogy, so it also seems possible that an actor in their 20s or 30s might play Luke in the time period of The Mandalorian.

The biggest news, however, is in the all-but-confirmed rumor that Rosario Dawson will bring beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars protagonist Ahsoka Tano to live-action for the first time in The Mandalorian Season 2. She'll probably be the Jedi who will assist Mando in caring for Baby Yoda and provide further ties with the other Star Wars properties.

Plenty of other characters from the original trilogy are alive at the time of The Mandalorian, however, so there are many possibilities from Han or Leia to a young Ben Solo or even Lor San Tekka.

What will happen in The Mandalorian Season 2?

Rumors abound about what will actually happen to Mando and company in Season 2, but one possible leak stands out: episode titles for all eight episodes were recently released to Twitter. While there's no confirmation these titles are correct, they spell out a season that ends in a confrontation for the ages, probably with Moff Gideon going up against Ahsoka and the Mandalorian.

Knowing the way The Mandalorian works, the episodes will be more or less standalone, but with an overarching plot that will lead to Baby Yoda discovering more of his own kind, and possibly even growing up alongside his guardian.

