New Star Wars books may explain a big Darksaber mystery in Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian unlocked a lot of Star Wars lore during its first season on Disney+ and The High Republic, an upcoming book series set 200 years before the Star Wars films, will explore a new phase in the storied history of a galaxy far, far away. The end of Season 1 saw the dramatic reappearance of the Darksaber, an ancient weapon wielded by the Mandalorians. A fascinating fan theory suggests High Republic could illuminate the weapon's backstory in a way that has major ramifications for Mando Season 2.

Moff Gideon may have not appeared until the penultimate episode of Season 1, but the Imperial remnant commander proved himself a worthy adversary in a short time. During the season finale, Gideon and Din Djarin engaged in a mid-air battle sequence that ended with Gideon's TIE fighter crashing. In the final scene, however, he is shown to have miraculously survived the crash, having sliced his way through the wreckage with the Darksaber in hand. However, how the antagonist got his hands on the relic remains a mystery ahead of Season 2.

Reddit user DarthTenebrous666 predicts The High Republic will explain how the weapon eventually ended up with Gideon. Concept art from the series revealed a group of unknown characters wielding a variety of colored sabers. On the far right stands a masked and hooded figure holding the Darksaber, suggesting the history of the blade will be a part of High Republic’s lore.

Take a look at the mysterious figure below:

The mysterious figure on the right carries the unique Darksaber. Lucasfilm

A one-of-a-kind lightsaber with a black blade, the Darksaber was first introduced in The Clone Wars and later reappeared in Rebels. Part of what makes it so unique is that it was created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to ever become a member of the ancient Jedi Order.

It ultimately became a great symbol for the Mandalorians, who later battled the Jedi before the formation of the Republic. While the lightsaber remained with the Mandalorians for generations, passed down to Vizsla descendants, it did fall into the hands of Darth Maul at one point before Moff Gideon got a hold of it.

Moff Gideon somehow got a hold of the Darksaber. Lucasfilm/Disney+

We know that Gideon will be back in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and, since The High Republic is set to cover the period of history prior to the Galactic War, perhaps the series will expand upon the mysterious figure wielding the blade and how Gideon ended up with it.

While there isn’t a lot of information about the new character yet, it’s possible they’re a relative of the Vizsla clan and a Mandalorian. Sure, they’re not wearing any visible Mandalorian armor, but their face and head are covered, as is custom in that society. There’s also the fact that Din Djarin briefly fought Paz Vizla in Season 1, so perhaps there’s a connection there.

Whatever High Republic and The Mandalorian Season 2 bring, it’s clear the Darksaber is back in play in a major way in the Star Wars universe.