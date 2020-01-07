The first high-profile Disney+ exclusive series, The Mandalorian, proved a massive success for the streaming platform. According to Syfy, the show dethroned Stranger Things as the most in-demand streaming series, and despite many viewers threatening to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions after The Mandalorian Season 1 finished airing, the Star Wars series shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. The adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda will continue, but what might happen to them in Season 2?

Showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in September 2019 that he’d already begun work on Mandalorian Season 2, and by November, he posted a Season 2 set photo to his Instagram that everyone interpreted as an official confirmation of the new season.

When will The Mandalorian Season 2 be released? What could happen in it? What characters from the rest of Star Wars might appear? Will we ever learn Baby Yoda’s true name or origin story?

Here’s all that and more.

When is The Mandalorian Season 2 release date?

On the same day that The Mandalorian Season 1 finale was released Disney+, Jon Favreau confirmed via an Instagram post that Season 2 would arrive in fall 2020, following up on the November teaser image from the set of Season 2.

We don’t have a more specific date for Season 2 just yet, but if the new season is following a similar production and release schedule to the first, then Friday, November 13, 2020 could be a potential release date for the premiere. However, anytime from late September to the middle of December is technically fair game.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2?

No, not yet. The first trailer for Season 1 arrived in August 2019, so it’s possible a Mandalorian Season 2 teaser could hit at around the same time this year. Then again, with new episodes already in production, maybe we’ll get an even earlier preview — especially if Disney is worried that impatient subscribes might jump ship.

How did The Mandalorian Season 1 set up Season 2?

The Mandalorian is all about Baby Yoda even if some episodes deviate into side quest territory. The ex-Imperial warlord Moff Gideon wants Baby Yoda for unknown reasons, and he almost succeeded in capturing him on Nevarro in the last two episodes of the season. After Mando and his companions defeated Gideon’s Imperial forces and Mando took out his TIE Fighter, Greef Karga remained to clean up the city and re-establish the Bounty Hunter’s Guild there. Cara Dune also decided to become a bounty hunter, and Karga cleared Mando’s name.

Mando resolved to set out with Baby Yoda in the hopes that they might find the youngling’s people. The Armorer established that under their Mandalorian code, Baby Yoda has essentially become the Mandalorian’s son. In Season 2, the duo will be searching the galaxy for Yoda’s homeworld — or at least some sort of settlement where their species is living. In the meantime, Mando might wind up training Baby Yoda.

Early leaks and rumors from October 2019 — before we ever saw Baby Yoda — claimed that The Mandalorian would depict several members of Yoda’s species and that their race would get a name, and now it seems certain that this might happen.

Meanwhile, the post-credits scene of Season 1 revealed that Moff Gideon survived his TIE Fighter crash and has the Darksaber, the unique black-bladed lightsaber historically wielded by Mandalorian leaders.

Is he a wannabe Sith Lord? Or just a villain who claimed a powerful weapon to boost his reputation?

Who might appear in The Mandalorian Season 2 cast?

With IG-11 and Kuiil both dead by the end of Season 1, it’s unlikely that they’ll be featured in Season 2 in any significant way. However, it’s possible that one or more alternative IG droids might appear in the new season that may or may not be voiced by Taika Waititi. There’s also the Armorer — the last remaining Mandalorian from the covert — who chose to remain on Nevarro for the foreseeable future. She, Cara Dune, and Greef Karga could easily return in Season 2 in some capacity.

Earlier in the season, during “The Prisoner,” several characters survived who could appear in the next season: ex-Imperial sharpshooter Mayfeld, the burly Devaronian Burg, and the Twi’lek named Xi’an. The last we saw of them, Mando had locked them all inside a cell.

One of Season 1’s most surprising twists we should also remember was the potential survival of Fennec Shand in Episode 5. Ming-Na Wen’s character was shot in the desert of Tatooine and left for dead, but at the end of the episode, a character we never see clearly inspects her body. Fennec Shand should return in Season 2, and we should learn more about whoever discovered her there.

What about other characters from Star Wars?

Jon Favreau’s Season 2 teaser image features a green, pig-like alien known as a Gamorrean. Some of them were featured on Tatooine in Return of the Jedi, specifically in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Presumably, one or more of them will also be featured in The Mandalorian Season 2. But they probably won’t be the only familiar species or characters we see.

There are convincing theories out there that Boba Fett’s daughter might appear in Season 2, but perhaps even more exciting would be an appearance from a younger Luke Skywalker. Rumors indicate a young Luke might appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series set before the original trilogy, so it also seems possible that an actor in their 20s or 30s might play Luke in the time period of The Mandalorian.

Plenty of other characters from the original trilogy are alive at the time of The Mandalorian, however, so there are many possibilities from Han or Leia to a young Ben Solo or even Lor San Tekka.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will be released fall 2020 on Disney+.