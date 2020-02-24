Mandalorian Season 2 spoilers reveal "major, epic lightsaber action" to come

Moff Gideon might be getting his hands dirty in The Mandalorian Season 2. While the villain didn’t show up until Season 1’s penultimate episode, Giancarlo Esposito recently teased Moff’s storyline, while a fascinating leak strongly hints that Season 2 will involve even more action-packed stories than ever.

The Mandalorian Season 1 finale saw Moff Gideon, a war criminal who evaded death during the Galactic War, survive a TIE Fighter explosion and subsequent crash. As though to prove how menacing he could be, Gideon breaks free of the wreckage with the Darksaber, the ancient double-bladed Mandalorian lightsaber, in hand.

During the Vancouver Fan Expo event, Esposito revealed that Moff Gideon will be putting the Darksaber to good use in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. The actor says fans can expect “major, major, epic, epic, lightsaber action happening on this show.” Perhaps a lightsaber duel is on the horizon between Moff and Din Djarin, Pedro Pascal’s titular character. Esposito teases that “anything is possible.”

Moff Gideon has a hold of the Darksaber, which means trouble for Mando and Baby Yoda. Disney+

All of this seems to suggest the new season will include a lot more fight scenes than Season 1. This idea is supported by a recent leak from Black Series Rebels (via Bespin Bulletin) that suggests James Mangold and Robert Rodriguez would each direct an episode of The Mandalorian.

Both directors are no strangers to the sci-fi/fantasy genre, with Mangold having directed Logan and Rodriguez helming Alita: Battle Angel, From Dusk 'til Dawn, and Sin City. These rumored director choices hint that showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have a more stunt-heavy, action-focused story in mind for the Disney+ show's sophomore outing.

Moff managed to survive the wreckage with the Darksaber in hand. Disney+

The first season of the show had loads of action and, given that Moff Gideon seems even more adamant about finding Baby Yoda in Season 2, it’s possible that The Mandalorian might be doubling down on these high-octane sequences.

While the director leak is still unconfirmed, it’s possible that Disney will announce the news at the European Disney+ launch event in March. What’s more, the leak claims that Rodriguez's involvement is building up to something “awesome.” If he and Mangold are indeed involved, they will join Filoni, Favreau, and Dope director Rick Famuyiwa as Season 2 directors.

With all that in mind, Mangold and Rodriguez’s potential involvement in the Disney+ series might even lend some credence to the rumor that WWE star Sasha Banks is joining The Mandalorian in Season 2. Banks could play a former Shocktrooper counterpart to Cara Dune, which would be yet another action-laden ingredient to the upcoming story.

Either way, at least fans can expect more Moff Gideon with his badass Darksaber in hand.