Mandalorian Season 2 theory solves the biggest lightsaber mystery ever

In the world of Star Wars, a change in combat style or lightsaber color can signify a great deal, just ask Dark Rey in The Rise of Skywalker. For Ahsoka Tano, however, the meaning hasn't been in the color of the lightsaber but rather the lack thereof. Portrayals of her iconic dual sabers have wavered between blue, green, and white over the years, and in her next appearance, it could change again.

A new theory aims to show how her new weapon in The Mandalorian Season 2 may bring back a long-discussed Jedi heirloom and help solve one of the biggest mysteries in the Skywalker Saga.

Redditor Zing_Lim proposed this theory after rumors circulated online claiming Ahsoka will wield a blue lightsaber in The Mandalorian. And if she's going to have regular-sized blue saber, it would make sense for it to be a blade she has emotional ties with and is coincidentally unaccounted for at this part of the timeline. That's right: we're talking about Anakin's lightsaber, the one that Luke dropped when his dad sliced off his hand in Cloud City at the end of Empire Strikes Back.

Ahsoka's lightsaber setup is quite unique: she dual-wields two green sabers, and later blue ones, in a style known in canon as Jar'Kai. Her acrobatic fighting style is perfect for the intrigue she gets up to in The Clone Wars. In Rebels, however, Ahsoka switches to two white lightsabers, a neutral color to reflect her post-Jedi lifestyle.

Ahsoka Tano in Rebels. Lucasfilm

A turn to blue in The Mandalorian would mean a symbolic re-alignment with Jedi ways, just in time to take Baby Yoda on as a possible padawan and assist Mando in his fight against Moff Gideon and the darksaber. Where could she have gotten Anakin's lightsaber, though? Its whereabouts are unknown from its fall in Empire Strikes Back until it somehow ends up in the care of Maz Kanata, who gives it to Rey in The Force Awakens with little explanation.

A Star Wars comic released in early 2020 and set shortly after Empire Strikes Back addressed this topic, showing a hooded figure clutching the saber moments after Luke dropped it. Though the person is disguised, they don't seem to match Ahsoka's distinct silhouette. However, that doesn't rule her out as a guardian of the saber. After all, it belonged to her former master, and even if it's going on the black market, she'd likely want to keep it safe.

The unknown saber-snatcher. Marvel Comics