Mandalorian Season 2 casting news teases an enticing reveal about the past

The Mandalorian wrapped filming before all the coronavirus production shutdowns happened, so it seems likely the highly-anticipated Season 2 will premiere as scheduled at some point in October. Rosario Dawson was recently announced to be playing Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of the Disney+ series. Now, it's been revealed that The Terminator actor Michael Beihn is also joining The Mandalorian, and his character could reveal a lot about Din Djarin's murky backstory.

Speculative spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2.

Michael Beihn will join the cast as a bounty hunter in Season 2. Unlike Dawson’s casting, however, details about Beihn’s role are still under wraps. While we don’t know who he will be playing, the secrecy surrounding the character may be the biggest clue of all.

Guess who's back? Paramount

Season 1 introduced Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter who grew up with the Mandalorian people after being rescued as a child. After he finds The Child, the precious creature widely known as Baby Yoda, he chooses to protect the Force-wielding creature at all costs. However, little else has been revealed about Din's backstory. No one knows who his parents were, why he was left behind, or who rescued him. It’s possible these things will finally be revealed in Season 2. With all that in mind, it’s likely that Beihn’s character shares a history with Din Djarin.

This mysterious new bounty hunter may turn out to be the person who rescued Din as a child, raising him as his own. If that ends up being the case, the Mandalorian’s motives for becoming a bounty hunter would make a lot of sense. We know so little about him, and any information Beihn’s character could offer about his murky past would be welcome. Conversely, Beihn's bounty hunter could have a connection with Moff Gideon, who was last seen holding the elusive Darksaber. It’s also possible he is one of gunslingers after Baby Yoda, who has become a galactic target. So many scenarios, so little information.

The Mandalorian was on a mission. Lucasfilm

Beihn is no stranger to science-fiction projects, having starred in The Terminator, Aliens, and The Abyss. However, The Mandalorian marks the first high-profile project for the actor a long time. We predict his character will play a pivotal role in the series and appear in several episodes. There's no way Disney and Lucasfilm nabbed such a legend only to give him a minor role.

Whatever the case may be, Beihn’s casting is a great addition to Season 2 and his character only adds to the mysterious intrigue.