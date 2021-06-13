The next Square Enix Presents event will air during E3 2021.

Recently, the publisher began hosting its own digital showcases called Square Enix Presents, featuring game announcements and updates on existing projects. The company will continue this trend at E3 2021 and based on rumors, leaks, and information from Square Enix itself, it’s shaping up to be an exciting show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the E3 2021 Square Enix Presents event, including its start time, how to watch, what you can expect from it, and more.

When is the E3 2021 Square Enix Presents start time?

The E3 2021 Square Enix Presents event will air on Sunday, June 13 at 3:15 p.m. Eastern . It’s scheduled to last around 40 minutes and will stream on multiple platforms.

This showcase is arguably the second-most noteworthy of the day, behind the massive 90-minute Microsoft presentation. You can watch the Square Enix Presents event live, or afterward on the publisher’s YouTube and Twitch accounts.

How to watch the E3 2021 Square Enix Presents

Much like the other E3 2021 partners, Square Enix Presents will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube, as well as on supporting partner channels. The company advises signing up for a Square Enix account to avoid missing any details about the upcoming showcase.

What will be shown at the E3 2021 Square Enix Presents?

Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix

Ahead of the Square Enix Presents showcase, the publisher has revealed some of what to expect from its digital E3 presentation. Of course, it won’t spoil all of the surprises, but we do know a few things that will appear during the event.

For starters, viewers can expect to get an update on the latest Eidos-Montréal project, which is rumored to be a Guardians of the Galaxy game. This is unconfirmed, but many sources including Eurogamer are confident about its existence and have known about it since 2017.

Square Enix has also confirmed we’ll get a closer look at the PlatinumGames-developed action game, Babylon’s Fall. This was first shown at E3 2018 but hasn’t been seen since. Perhaps its release date will be revealed here?

The event will feature more information about the Marvel’s Avengers expansion called Black Panther: War for Wakanda, along with a “deep dive” on Life is Strange: True Colors.

Aside from that, there have been heavy rumors about an action spin-off called Final Fantasy Origin, a game supposedly in the works by Team Ninja. According to a report from Fanbyte, it will play a lot like Nioh and could be shown during the Square Enix Presents event.

We’d also love to get an update on Final Fantasy XVI, which hasn’t been shown since its initial reveal in September 2020. The PlayStation 5-exclusive game has a tremendous amount of hype around it, so Square Enix might give us a look at its gameplay or even a release date during its E3 event.

Speaking of Final Fantasy, it’s possible the publisher will have more to show for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the game’s upcoming expansion. After all, Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular MMOs of all time, and there’s a lot of excitement about its forthcoming expansion. As for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, this one is far less likely to make an appearance at the show. It’s certainly not out of the question, but given how the first installment is only a year old at this point, we wouldn’t count on seeing the next one just yet.

Finally, Square Enix’s Forspoken (formerly known as Project Athia) could get an updated trailer during the E3 showcase. This third-person action RPG was revealed in 2020 and is set to release sometime in 2022. There isn’t a ton we know about Forspoken, but it’s shaping up to be an ambitious project with a large open world.