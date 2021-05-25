Square Enix might have major plans to announce a surprising new video game at E3 2021, but early leaks may have spoiled the surprise — the rumored title is widely reported to be named Final Fantasy Origin (in some places referred to as “Origins”).

Here’s everything we know about the rumors.

What do the Final Fantasy Origin rumors say?

In a May 24 report, Fanbyte’s Imran Khan recounted some interesting rumors that had been swirling around Resetera and Reddit over the weekend. His sources corroborated the growing rumor that Team Ninja — a development team that’s part of Koei Tecmo — is working with Square Enix on a more action-oriented Final Fantasy game that takes place in the same world “or adjacent to” the original Final Fantasy.

Previously, Team Ninja has developed titles such as Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, the fighting game that brings together various Final Fantasy heroes and villains. Khan’s sources suggest the name of this game is “Final Fantasy Origin” and that it will be a Soulslike more akin to Nioh than any previous Final Fantasy game.

In Dissidia NT, Chaos is replaced by Spiritus, the god of magic. Square Enix

Also noteworthy is the claim that Final Fantasy Origin will be a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive like Final Fantasy XVI, with a PC release slated for later. Sony also has ongoing exclusivity with the Final Fantasy VII Remake series on PlayStation consoles as well, so it stands to reason Square Enix and Sony might also come to an agreement on a game like this.

Square Enix allegedly has plans to reveal the game at E3 2021 and launch an alpha demo summer 2021 called “Stranger in Paradise.”

Industry insider Navtra wrote on Resetera that it’ll be “the darkest and most violent Final Fantasy ever got” and that it might even involve gore. Another important note is that Navtra claims the game will be easier than other Soulslikes and feature “multiple difficulties.”

When is the Final Fantasy Origin release date?

Were this a traditional Final Fantasy game, a release date might be hard to speculate on, but because this is being developed by Team Ninja, we can look to the Nioh games as precedents.

The Nioh alpha demo ran from April 26 to May 5 in 2016, and then the game was released 10 months later in February 2017. Similarly, the Nioh 2 alpha ran from May 24 to June 2, 2019 well before the March 2020 release date. So, assuming FFO follows a similar development, demo, and release cycle, we could be looking at a release date in mid-2022, perhaps May 2022 at the latest?

But still consider that this is an unprecedented collaboration that might take more time to develop. In any case, if Square Enix is truly considering an alpha this summer, then a launch in 2022 is totally plausible.

Is there a Final Fantasy Origin trailer?

While the games will be very different, this Dissidia Final Fantasy NT trailer could offer an inkling about what Origin gameplay might look like.

No, there isn’t a Final Fantasy Origin trailer yet, but the going assumption is that it’ll be revealed with some kind of trailer during the Square Enix showcase that’ll be part of E3 2021. The official event schedule has yet to be revealed, but E3 2021 runs from June 12 to June 15, so assuming all of these leaks are accurate, we can expect the trailer to be released sometime over those few days.

What is the Final Fantasy Origin story?

The Fanbyte report claims that “it takes place somewhere in or adjacent to the world of the first Final Fantasy game on the NES.” Given the fact that the word “Origin” is in the title, it makes a lot of sense for it to be connected to the very first Final Fantasy gamer ever.

The first Final Fantasy follows four Warriors of Light who team up to save the world. The world’s elemental magic is determined by the state of four sentient glowing crystal orbs that govern earth, fire, water, and wind, respectively. Four fiends also connected to these crystals plague the world and cause the crystals to darken, so it’s up to the Warriors of Light to unite, defeat the fiends, and restore light to the crystals to bring peace to the world.

Their quest leads them through a time portal 2,000 years into the past where they must defeat the being called Chaos to stop a catastrophic time loop. Once they do, the world — including the Warriors themselves — loses all memory of the events.

The Warrior of Light facing off against Garland in Dissidia NT. Square Enix

Origin could go in any number of directions based on this world. In the original, however, the four Warriors of Light are blank slate characters. You choose from an assortment of jobs, or character classes, for each. And they’re passive participants in the story. If Origin is truly being made in the vein of Dark Souls, then it stands to reason the player character can choose from among the familiar variety of classes.

Most of Final Fantasy takes place during a time of darkness, but the world’s decline began four hundred years prior after the fiend of wind attacked the town of Lufenia, where its people used the Wind Crystal to build airships. Two centuries after that, something similar happened when the fiend of water sunk an ocean-based civilization by causing terrible storms.

Origin could take place at any point in this timeline. 400 years before Final Fantasy on the cusp of when darkness began rising sounds like a great premise. Or it could take place long after the events of Final Fantasy when a new threat emerges.

We’ll find out more — or these rumors will be debunked — in the weeks ahead.