'Life is Strange: True Colors' release date, trailer, platforms, and developer

Life is Strange: True Colors is the next game in the long-running narrative adventure series.

The game was first teased by Square Enix in March 2021 during the Square Enix Presents showcase and confirmed the next Life is Strange game would be there. Now that it’s officially announced, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the next game in the Life is Strange series, which follows an empath who can read emotions.

When is the Life is Strange: True Colors release date?

Life is Strange: True Colors will be released on September 10, 2021.

Is there a Life is Strange: True Colors trailer?

Yes, there is! The trailer was shown off towards the end of the Square Enix Presents showcase on March 18, 2021. It introduces the protagonist, setting, and special powers behind True Colors. It also confirms the platforms and release date.

Check it out below:

Is Life is Strange: True Colors an episodic game?

True Colors is not an episodic game like previous entries in the franchise. It will still have chapter breaks, but it will all be available on September 10. Since Telltale’s closure, we’ve seen the industry move away from episodic releases with lengthy gaps. Now, the Life is Strange series is abandoning that model for the latest game in the series.

What platforms is Life is Strange: True Colors on?

Except for Nintendo Switch, you can expect True Colors to be on every major video game platform, even Stadia. The trailer and press release unveiling the game confirm that it will be on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia when it launches on September 10.

What is the Life is Strange: True Colors story?

“Players will navigate Haven Springs as Alex Chen who has long suppressed her 'curse,'” the official description reads, describing this supposed curse as “the psychic power of Empathy, a supernatural ability which allows her to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others.” Alex sees these “as blazing, colored auras.” In addition to dealing with these powers, however, Alex also has to solve a grim mystery.

“When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must at last embrace her volatile power to find the truth — and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town,” the description reads. True Colors brings the series back to its roots by focusing on a young woman and her relationships with people in a single town.

Instead of controlling time, Alex Chen can use emotions as a tool to help find out what happened to her brother. If the emotions at play are too strong, she will get overwhelmed, which will probably lead to interesting setpieces.

Erika Mori portrays her, though mxmtoon provides Alex’s singing voice. The game will also feature both male and female romance options for players.

Alex is an empath who can read and understand the emotions of the people around her. Square Enix

Who is the Life is Strange: True Colors developer?

While Dontnod is the developer who created the Life is Strange series, they are not behind True Colors' development. Instead, this game is made by Deck Nine, the studio behind Life is Strange: Before the Storm, a 2017 prequel spin-off of the first Life is Strange. The company has been working on this game since that one was released.

This is their first shot at a wholly original Life is Strange story. If you’d rather play something that Dontnod made, they released the fantastic Tell Me Why as an Xbox exclusive in 2020.

What are the Life is Strange: True Colors special editions?

True Colors will have a standard release that costs $59.99, but the game will also get Deluxe and Ultimate Editions. The Deluxe Edition of the game will cost $69.99 and include a bonus story featuring the character Steph called “Wavelengths” and a Life is Strange Hero Outfit Pack that includes costumes based on Chloe, Max, Sean, and Daniel.

Finally, the Ultimate Edition will cost you $79.99 but comes with everything in the Deluxe Edition and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection. This bundle remasters the first Life is Strange and Beyond the Storm and will be released on its own sometime this fall.