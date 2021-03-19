Everything you need to know about the Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther update

Black Panther is joining Marvel’s Avengers hero roster later this year in its biggest update yet.

Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda was announced at March 18’s Square Enix Presents showcase, delivering on a tease from the game’s September 2020 War Table. Its reveal trailer teases Black Panther, Ulysses Klaw, and more. Additionally, Crystal Dynamics finally released a roadmap highlighting all of the new updates coming to Marvel’s Avengers this year.

For those curious about what the game’s future holds, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Marvel’s Avengers’ 2021 roadmap, including the exciting War for Wakanda expansion.

When is the Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda release date?

Right now, Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda and Black Panther only have a vague release window of “summer and beyond.” At least, that’s the category where the Black Panther update is located in the roadmap, which we’ll delve into more later. The reveal trailer says “later this year,” so it’s difficult to pin down a specific month for the update.

So far, there have been 3-month gaps between each new character for the game. If that stays the same, then Black Panther could arrive as early as June. If the developers decide this massive update needs a bit more work, we will probably be waiting longer.

Is there a Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda?

Yes, there is! Square Enix revealed the trailer for this update at the end of the Marvel’s Avengers segment of the Square Enix Presents showcase on March 18. Outside of Life is Strange: True Colors and Forspoken’s title reveal, this was one of the show's biggest announcements! Check the trailer out below:

What is Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda’s story?

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics haven’t said much about War for Wakanda’s story outside of what’s in the trailer. As the title suggests, it appears that AIM and Monica Rappucini are teaming up with Klaw to invade Wakanda and steal their Vibranium. When that happens, Black Panther calls on the Avengers for help.

This update will highlight Wakanda and likely explain Black Panther’s history with the Avengers in this world. Obviously, Wakanda will be a brand new biome for the game, and a blog post clarifies that it will introduce a new enemy faction and a max Power Level increase.

What is the Marvel’s Avengers post-launch roadmap?

Square Enix released a roadmap for the game alongside War for Wakanda’s announcement. Marvel’s Avengers has needed one for a long time, so this leaves us a bit more hopeful for the game’s future. Check out the roadmap below before we break it all down for you.

The 2021 update roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers. Square Enix

Following the Future Imperfect update on March 18, players can expect the Tachyon Anomaly event and a Black Widow movie tie-in event this Spring. The Tachyon Anomaly event will make Tachyon Rift missions accessible to all players and even allow them to use multiple heroes in the same mission for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Red Room Takeover event will add new features and themes to the HARM rooms and outfits based on Black Widow. Moving onto the “Summer and Beyond” portion of the roadmap, the Cosmic Cube Villain Sector will put players up against Monica, who is attempting to wield the power of the Cosmic Cube.

A Wasteland Patrol update will introduce the “Patrol Mode” mission type, which a Crystal Dynamics blog post teases will let players “complete quests and earn rewards without the constraints of a mission.” It will also add more War Zones and other missions in general within the Wasteland region.

After those updates, we can finally expect the War for Wakanda update to arrive with Black Panther, new outfits, a Power Level cap increase, new villains in addition to Klaw, the new Klaw Faction of enemies, and a new region and outpost based on Wakanda.

Those are all of the updates with a vague release window. The roadmap also teases that future updates will add endgame Omega-Level Threat Missions, multiplayer Megahives, better progressions post Level 50, and outfits based on MCU movies. Additionally, they will keep tweaking balance, the gear and progression system, the collectible comics system, and matchmaking.

While updates are rolling out a bit slowly, it’s a relief to finally have a roadmap and clear look at where the game is going. Marvel’s Avengers is in much better shape now than it was at launch, and Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics still appear to be dedicated to supporting it this year.

Black Panther will come to Marvel’s Avengers later this year. Square Enix

When is the Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man release date?

While all those upgrades sound great, there’s one notable exclusion: Spider-Man. This PlayStation exclusive hero was teased last year and was supposed to launch this Spring but is now missing from the roadmap. Executive Producer Scott Amos provided an update on Spider-Man in an interview with IGN, and it sounds like we shouldn’t expect him until after Black Panther.

"I can tell you that, formally, officially, people are working on him right now, so it is still in our roadmap for the future,” Amos says. IGN clarifies that all of the roadmap content is just stuff that Crystal Dynamics can commit to release windows for. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long after War for Wakanda for Spider-Man.