4 PS Plus Collection games you need to play ASAP on PS5

The PlayStation 4 has an outstanding library of games , and most of them are playable on PlayStation 5. Even better, 20 of the system's best games will be part of the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is Sony's take on Xbox Game Pass, though it lacks new releases.

PS Plus members can access this library of 20 PS4 games at any time as long as they are a member, so these will be some of the first widely available games to PS5 players. If you aren't able to get any other games for PlayStation 5 on launch day and only have PlayStation Plus, or just want to know which titles are worth revisiting these are 4 games from the collection that you should check out:

4. God of War

Developer: Sony Santa Monica Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of the most lauded PS4 exclusives is God of War from Sony Santa Monica, and for good reason. This is an immensely personal tale about Greek God-slayer Kratos and his son Atreus and a really satisfying third-person action game on top of that. If you're a fan of older games in the series, story-focused experiences, or just want to play a good action game, you can't go wrong with God of War.

While PS4 games aren't receiving PS5 enhancements on par with Xbox One titles on Xbox Series X, there are still some notable improvements. These include improved loading as well as 60 frames per second gameplay in a "favor performance" mode and the ability to carry over PS4 saves, according to a tweet from the developer. Playing this game will also prepare you for its sequel, which is currently slated for a late 2021 release.

3. Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

If you are a fan of JRPGs and missed out on Final Fantasy XV initially, you can try it through PlayStation Plus. This massive adventure follows the prince Notics and three of his best friends to take back the Kingdom of Lucis and regain control of a powerful magical crystal. This is an action RPG, so fans of games like God of War might enjoy this more than they would a turn-based RPG.

As this is the Royal Edition of Final Fantasy XV, all DLC and updates for the original game are included. Digital Foundry has also confirmed that the game has improved loading and consistently runs at 60 FPS in "Lite Mode" when played on a PS5. While their stories aren't connected, playing this will give you an idea of where the Final Fantasy series is before Final Fantasy 16 launches in 2021.

2. Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

Developer: Capcom

If horror games are more of your thing, then you'll enjoy the last two games on this list. When it came out in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard came out in 2017, it saved the Resident Evil series from a campy purgatory and started a new golden age for both the series and Capcom that resulted in games like Resident Evil 2 Remake and Monster Hunter: World (which is also part of the PS Plus Collection).

This is a frightening first-person horror experience that fully supports VR and follows a man named Ethan who is trying to find his missing wife and encounters the violent Baker family in an eerie house. It's getting a direct sequel on PS5 in 2021 in the form of Resident Evil Village, so it's worth getting a refresher by playing the game on PS Plus Collection before then.

1. The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us Remastered, like God of War, is an utterly outstanding game from Sony that still holds up over seven years later. It follows the gruff Joel as he escorts a girl named Ellie to a hospital across the country in the hopes of ending the zombie (or clicker) outbreak that has taken over the world. The story is emotionally gripping and all of its characters feature a lot of depth, making it a memorable and heartbreaking experience.

As this was originally a PS3 game, it won't be much of a technical showcase on your new system. That said, it will benefit from better load times that an October PS4 patch laid the groundwork for. If you enjoy this game, you might want to consider playing The Last of Us Part 2, which came out earlier this year. It's backward-compatible with the PS5, but it's not on PS Plus Collection yet.