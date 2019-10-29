God of War has long been one of the most beloved PlayStation exclusive franchises since its 2005 debut. Developer Sony Santa Monica breathed new life into the franchise in 2018 with a reboot that transformed the game’s ruthless protagonist — Kratos — into a stoic father reckoning with his past.

Now, sometime after the release of the PlayStation 5, the demigod and his son Atreus will continue their journey in God of War: Ragnarok.

Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that the follow-up to the critically acclaimed God of War for PS4 is on the way. There was little doubt that a sequel to the reboot was on the way, game director Cory Barlog dropped a number of juicy hints that Santa Monica has long been working on the new chapter for the series. But Dad of Boy fans finally received official confirmation that a new God of War game is just over the horizon.

Kratos and Atreus will continue their adventure in 'God of War: Ragnarok.' Sony Santa Monica

Sony hosted a PS5 showcase on September 16 that culminated with a teaser for God of War: Ragnarok. The title won’t make it in time to be a next-generation launch title, but it will be a heavy-hitting release that will anchor the PS5’s year-one exclusives.

Here’s everything we know about God of War: Ragnarok.

When is the God of War: Ragnarok release date?

Santa Monica has only revealed that God of War: Ragnarok will come to PS5 in 2021 for now. This release date window might have come as a surprise for many fans who believed the sequel was a few years away given that the most recent God of War was only released a little over two years ago.

It's possible that Santa Monica has been working on God of War: Ragnarok since the release of the 2018 reboot. The developer was spotted posting multiple job listings as far back as mid-2019, many of which vaguely alluded to the fact that the company was cooking up a new God of War title.

'Ragnarok' will be exclusively released on the PS5 in 2021. Sony Santa Monica

To top it off, Barlog revealed the God of War writing team had an excess of plot points and story ideas it had not included in the 2018 release during an interview with Kotaku. He even stated that the team had enough material for five new games. He later clarified on Twitter that he was exaggerating, but he reassured fans that a follow-up would happen only days after the launch of the reboot.

It's possible that Santa Monica immediately began work on Ragnarok, but expect a late 2021 release date for the upcoming title. Exceptions for the game will be high given the reboot's universally positive reviews, so it's likely that Santa Monica will spend as much time on it as Sony allows them to in order to not make it seem rushed.

Is there a God of War: Ragnarok trailer?

Yes, after revealing the prices for the PS5 Standard ($499) and Digital Editions ($399) Sony dropped the God of War: Ragnarok teaser trailer. The video simply announced the release date window for the game and didn't show any cinematic or gameplay footage at all.

Watch the reveal below:

How much will God of War: Ragnarok cost?

God of War: Ragnarok could cost $69.99 when it is launched on the PS5 in 2021.

All of the first-party titles that will launch with the PS5 ( like Demon's Souls and Destruction All Stars) were revealed to cost $70 in PS Blog post following Sony's September 16 next-gen showcase. This suggests all first-party games moving forward will be priced at $70.

Heavy spoilers for God of War ahead.

What is the God of War: Ragnarok story?

Atreus could play an even larger role in 'Ragnarok.' Sony Santa Monica

Kratos battles Baldur, the Norse god of light, one final time at the end of the game. After defeating him, Kratos and Atreus travel to Jotunheim to scatter the ashes of Atreus’ mother, Faye. That’s where they discover that Faye was actually a giant called Laufey, making Atreus half-god and half-giant. We also learn that he has another name: Loki.

As Kratos and Atreus journey back home, Atreus peppers his father with questions about what his true identity could mean and about his mother’s legacy. Kratos deflects most of them, almost perfectly setting the stage for a sequel.

The death of Baldur might have also teased Kratos’ next major challenge in God of War: Ragnarok. The cataclysmic event, also known as the “Twilight of the Gods,” is a prophecy in Norse mythology that is said to bring about the death of many gods.

God of War has played fast and loose with mythological lore throughout its history, but Baldur’s death is the first mark of the coming of Ragnarök. Plus, a secret cut scene at the end of the game shows Thor coming to confront Kratos, suggesting that something big has just been put into action.

There’s a lot for Santa Monica to work with for a sequel.